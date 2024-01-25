Got a News Tip?
January 25, 2024 Special Issues & Guides » Get Outside

Get Outside - Winter/Spring 2024 

The Central Coast Guide to Everything Outside

Year-around recreation

Wildfires and wild storms are California’s new norm. We prep for these events and then we rebuild after they’re over. In this issue, we’re focusing on how our public land is being managed to prevent catastrophic wildfires from sweeping away acres of flora and fauna and the communities that exist within those spaces. We also head out to a local freshwater lake among the sand dunes, a wolf sanctuary in Paso Robles, and the landslides in Big Sur that so often close Highway 1. You can read about how to zip line across the Central Coast, where to get your hiking legs back, how to enjoy fresh oysters, and a new used-gear shop built just for you. This issue is full of the things that winter weather makes you yearn for, so we hope you’re ready to get outside!

—Camillia Lanham, Editor

The Summer/Fall issue of Get Outside will publish in July 2024. Contact the editorial department at [email protected] and contact the advertising department at [email protected].


Get Outside - Winter/Spring Issue

COVER STORY

go-feature-coasttrail-avilaview-contents.jpg

By Camillia Lanham


TRAILBLAZING
go-trailblazing-blackhill-trailhead-contents.jpg

By Benjamin Purper




By Bulbul Rajagopal




By Camillia Lanham


OUTDOOR KITCHEN

go-kitchen-pizza-oven-1-contents.jpg
By Adrian Vincent Rosas

1go-kitchen-canned-cocktails-contents.jpg

By Benjamin Purper



By Camillia Lanham




FEATURES

beavers-4contents.jpg

By Caleb Wiseblood

go-feature-climbing3-contents.jpg

By Bulbul Rajagopal

ironman10-contents.jpg

By Camillia Lanham

go-feature-lompoc-mission-1wallace-contents.jpg

GEAR HUB

go-gearhub-festivalgear-contents.jpg

By Adrian Vincent Rosas

go-gearhub-rowing-mb-contents.jpg

By Camillia Lanham



Get Outside is published and distributed throughout Northern Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County twice a year.

