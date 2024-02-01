Trails to get that tail back into shape 

Winter legs feel heavy on those steep inclines. They've been stuck indoors for too long, and sometimes those gams need a little light coaxing before they're ready to start bagging peaks. Start slow and low, and you'll be ready in no time. San Luis Obispo County has a lot of hikes, some of the them big and some small. Here are three that will have you out and back in less than an hour, a good starter pack for anyone who hasn't hiked in a while—or ever—but is ready to see what nature can bring (a little hike at a time).

Jim Green Trail

Where: Atascadero

Length: 1.6-mile loop

Elevation gain: 167 feet

Operated by San Luis Obispo County Parks, the Jim Green Trail is at the end of Cortez Avenue in Atascadero. The trail meanders through oak woodlands from start to finish, with views of moss-covered trees in the winter, wildflowers in the spring, and the Chalk Mountain Golf Course year-round. It's a lovely little hike with just enough up and down to get the blood pumping. Many residents loop around it more than once.

Eagle Rock Nature Trail

Where: El Chorro Regional Park

Length: 1.7 miles

Elevation gain: 433 feet

There are multiple ways to tackle this little trail in El Chorro Regional Park. But the key to the Eagle Rock Nature Trail is to start walking from the parking area just past El Chorro's dog park. There's a map as you head in, so take a gander before you meander. As you walk along a paved path, you'll eventually see a dirt trail that cuts to the right. Hit that and head into a lovely oak forest with some slight inclines. Eventually it'll kick you out into chapparal with views that can take you all the way to Morro Bay on a clear day. It turns around at a bench next to the Eagle on the rock.

Hang Glider Hill

Where: Cayucos

Length: 1 mile

Elevation gain: 359 feet

This hike is quick and dirty. It starts at the end of Chaney Avenue with an immediate leg burn and views of Cayucos and Morro Bay the whole way to the top. The path is wide (it's a road) and if you're lucky, you'll get to watch hang gliders soar into the air and glide all the way to the beach. At the top, you'll find a windsock, a State Water Resources marker from 1957, and 360-degree panoramic views that take you from Whale Rock Reservoir to the Pacific Ocean. It's absolutely worth the walk.