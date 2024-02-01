SLO County has bicycle shops everywhere you look 

If you're stuck on a bicycle somewhere in San Luis Obispo County and feeling desperate about your situation, there's probably a bike shop near you that can fix your problem. On the coast, in a town, up in North County, down in South County. Wherever you are, there's a bike shop close.

They're filled with bicycles—people-powered and electric, mountain and road—frames, forks, wheels, tires, parts, apparel, accessories, and more. Here's a list of the local spots, including fix-it stops.

Cambria Bicycle Outfitter

1239 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo

Cambriabike.com

(805) 221-2602

Since 1986, they've carried the best stuff. Employees test ride everything. If they don't like it, they don't sell it.

Bike SLO County Bike Kitchen

860 Pacific St., suite 105, SLO

(805) 547-2055 bikeslocounty.org

This Bike Kitchen has all the parts, tools, and knowledge you need to fix your bicycle. Volunteers can help you build one from the ground up, polish up a fixer-upper, and tune-up your ride. The kitchen also sells gently used, ready-to-use bikes.

Wally's Bicycle Works

209 Bonetti Drive, SLO

(805) 544-4116

wallysbicycleworks.com

Wally's specializes in custom builds, as well as road, gravel, touring, electric, and full custom in-house frame building.

Foothill Cyclery

767 E. Foothill Blvd., suite B, SLO

(805) 541-4101

foothillcyclery.com

Foothill carries road bikes, mountain bikes, gravel bikes, E-bikes, and everything in between! With more than 40 years of combined experience in bicycle mechanics, this shop says it's the most knowledgeable and reliable bike shop in San Luis Obispo.

Art's Cyclery

3988 Short St., No. 110, SLO

(805) 439-3915

artscyclery.com

Art's Cyclery has grown from a tiny, one-person shop founded in Los Osos in 1982 to a global cycling resource. Surrounded by a unique network of trails, employees gain firsthand experience with the products Art's stocks.

Village Bike Shop

107 Bridge St., Arroyo Grande,

(805) 489-2621

villagebikeshop.business.site

Family-owned and operated, the Village Bike Shop sells a large selection of bikes, e-bikes, and parts, as well as servicing everyone's cycling needs.

Trinity Cyclery

1343 W. Grand Ave., Grover Beach

(805) 473-8324

trinitycyclery.com

Whether you're shopping for a new bike or repairing an old one, Trinity is ready for you. It carries top brands and prides itself on friendly service as well as quality work.

K-Man Cyclery

9530 El Camino Real, Atascadero

(805) 461-8735

712 Paso Robles St., Paso Robles

(805) 237-2453

kmancyclery.com

K-Man Cyclery strives to make bikes a part of your everyday life. With a strong work ethic, positive attitude, and stellar customer service, K-Man is a workplace that focuses on quality over quantity.

VeloCambria

4056 Burton Drive, Cambria

(805) 395-7055

velocambria.com

More than bike shop, VeloCambria aims to capture the essence of country cycling at a cozy venue for you and your friends with world-class cyclists who have the parts and skills to keep you rolling.

Cambria Bike Kitchen

1602 Main St., Cambria (313) 727-9750

A community of cyclists joining together to provide inspiration, communication, and education for local cyclists.

Red Tail Bikes

890 Main St., Morro Bay

(805) 225-1010

A good, old-fashioned neighborhood bike shop offering bicycle sales, service, and rentals.