February 01, 2024 Special Issues & Guides » Get Outside

SLO County has bicycle shops everywhere you look 

Bike shops galore

click to enlarge go_adobestock_408368585_bikeshops.jpeg

IMAGE COURTESY OF ADOBE STOCK

If you're stuck on a bicycle somewhere in San Luis Obispo County and feeling desperate about your situation, there's probably a bike shop near you that can fix your problem. On the coast, in a town, up in North County, down in South County. Wherever you are, there's a bike shop close.

They're filled with bicycles—people-powered and electric, mountain and road—frames, forks, wheels, tires, parts, apparel, accessories, and more. Here's a list of the local spots, including fix-it stops.

Cambria Bicycle Outfitter
1239 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo
Cambriabike.com
(805) 221-2602
Since 1986, they've carried the best stuff. Employees test ride everything. If they don't like it, they don't sell it.

Bike SLO County Bike Kitchen
860 Pacific St., suite 105, SLO
(805) 547-2055
 bikeslocounty.org
This Bike Kitchen has all the parts, tools, and knowledge you need to fix your bicycle. Volunteers can help you build one from the ground up, polish up a fixer-upper, and tune-up your ride. The kitchen also sells gently used, ready-to-use bikes.

Wally's Bicycle Works
209 Bonetti Drive, SLO
(805) 544-4116
wallysbicycleworks.com
Wally's specializes in custom builds, as well as road, gravel, touring, electric, and full custom in-house frame building.

Foothill Cyclery
767 E. Foothill Blvd., suite B, SLO
(805) 541-4101
foothillcyclery.com
 Foothill carries road bikes, mountain bikes, gravel bikes, E-bikes, and everything in between! With more than 40 years of combined experience in bicycle mechanics, this shop says it's the most knowledgeable and reliable bike shop in San Luis Obispo.

Art's Cyclery
3988 Short St., No. 110, SLO
(805) 439-3915
artscyclery.com
 Art's Cyclery has grown from a tiny, one-person shop founded in Los Osos in 1982 to a global cycling resource. Surrounded by a unique network of trails, employees gain firsthand experience with the products Art's stocks.

Village Bike Shop
107 Bridge St., Arroyo Grande,
(805) 489-2621
villagebikeshop.business.site
 Family-owned and operated, the Village Bike Shop sells a large selection of bikes, e-bikes, and parts, as well as servicing everyone's cycling needs.

Trinity Cyclery
1343 W. Grand Ave., Grover Beach
(805) 473-8324
trinitycyclery.com
 Whether you're shopping for a new bike or repairing an old one, Trinity is ready for you. It carries top brands and prides itself on friendly service as well as quality work.

K-Man Cyclery
9530 El Camino Real, Atascadero
(805) 461-8735
712 Paso Robles St., Paso Robles
(805) 237-2453
kmancyclery.com
 K-Man Cyclery strives to make bikes a part of your everyday life. With a strong work ethic, positive attitude, and stellar customer service, K-Man is a workplace that focuses on quality over quantity.

VeloCambria
4056 Burton Drive, Cambria
(805) 395-7055
velocambria.com
 More than bike shop, VeloCambria aims to capture the essence of country cycling at a cozy venue for you and your friends with world-class cyclists who have the parts and skills to keep you rolling.

Cambria Bike Kitchen
1602 Main St., Cambria
(313) 727-9750
 A community of cyclists joining together to provide inspiration, communication, and education for local cyclists.

Red Tail Bikes
890 Main St., Morro Bay
(805) 225-1010
 A good, old-fashioned neighborhood bike shop offering bicycle sales, service, and rentals.

