Oso Flaco Lake is a scenic spot with a dark legend 

When you think of the best Central Coast trails, a few key areas probably come to mind: the dramatic views of Big Sur, the high hills of San Luis Obispo, or the coastal climbs around Avila Beach. But my personal favorite is tucked away on the coast west of Nipomo: the Oso Flaco Lake Trail. It's got everything: a richly biodiverse lake, rolling sand dunes, and a world-class beach.

It's also got a fascinating history. Oso Flaco is Spanish for "skinny bear," referring to a gruesome legend the lake is named after. As the story goes, Spanish explorers arrived at the lake in 1769 and shot a bear they spotted on the lake's shore. The bear was sickly, but they ate it anyway, and several men died the following day. The Chumash residents of the area had apparently poisoned the bear to prevent it from competing for their food supply, and that sickness passed on to the Spaniards.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY BENJAMIN PURPER

Dark legends aside, the family-friendly Oso Flaco Lake Trail is a fun, gorgeous, and easy trail for anyone looking to get outside. It's 2 miles round-trip, fairly flat, and takes less than an hour if you don't stop to look around—but with incredible views like this, why wouldn't you?

The woods Located off Highway 1, the 800-acre day use area designated for hiking, fishing, bird watching, and other nonmotorized uses is part of the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Complex operated by California State Parks. Once you arrive at the parking lot and enter through the trail, you won't see any water or sand just yet—you'll walk for about 10 minutes along a paved road lined by trees. It's a dramatic introduction to the trail, full of willow and myrtle trees rustling with small animals.

But watch out: there's also lots of poison oak.

Eventually, you'll reach a crossroads. You'll see water on either side, with a "Beach Access" sign on your left at the entrance to a wooden boardwalk. If the boardwalk is closed or you'd rather skip it, you can keep going on the path you're on and meet up with the trail again later. But trust me—it's not a view you'll want to miss.

The boardwalk The wooden boardwalk stretches out over Oso Flaco Lake, allowing you to stroll over the water's surface. It's a great vantage point to see birds like great blue herons and cormorants up close.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY BENJAMIN PURPER

It's small compared to other Central Coast lakes like Lopez or Nacimiento, and you can see virtually all of it from the boardwalk.

You'll also start to see sand dunes in this area but the view from the lake is just the beginning.

The dunes The boardwalk continues, winding through ever-changing sand dunes. With a wooden trail underfoot, you'll follow a path lined by sandy hills full of coastal shrubbery. There's no incline here, but the boards can be uneven, so take caution. You'll catch glimpses of the vast dunes system to your right, and you may even hear the growl of all-terrain vehicles speeding around the sand.

Informational signs dot the trail and are great opportunities to read about local flora and fauna. There's also a resting area with a public restroom not too far away, if you're needing one at this point. Whatever you do, don't give up and turn back—arguably the best part of the trail is still ahead of you.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY CAMILLIA LANHAM

The coast At the end of the wooden path, the trail will give you your ultimate reward: a beach stretching as far as the eye can see. You can either head left to a scenic viewing area at the top of a nearby sand dune, or you can take off your shoes and walk straight through the sand until you hit the water. The Oceano Dunes will be to your right, with the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes to your left. The shoreline is frequently dotted with Western snowy plovers and other shorebirds, further cementing this trail as a birdwatcher's paradise.

Sunset at the beach is particularly mesmerizing, but be warned: The trail closes at night and isn't lit, which can make for a dark and scary walk back through the wooded trail. So be safe, have fun, and remember: If you see a skinny bear wandering around the lake, don't eat it!