Weddings 2024 

Cover Courtesy Photo By Shylah Lynn Photography

POWER COUPLE The rising popularity of vintage-style wedding cakes is bringing back old-school toppers as accessories—some of which were handed down by couples’ grandparents.

In this year’s annual issue, you can find the vintage cake trend, traditions and where they came from, affordable wedding venues, what’s fashionable, and a brewery to get married in.

Vintage-style cakes are taking over weddings with their intricate piping and callback to yesteryears

BY BULBUL RAJAGOPAL

Your guide to weddings weirdness

BY GLEN STARKEY

Discover local hidden gems with gorgeous scenery at an affordable cost

BY SAMANTHA HERRERA

Central Coast wedding planners and dress shop owners say wedding fashion is both classic and changing

BY TAYLOR O’CONNOR

Bang the Drum Brewery offers as an unorthodox alternative for wedding magic

BY ADRIAN VINCENT ROSAS