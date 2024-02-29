Weddings 2024 

[{ "name": "Ad - Medium Rectangle CC01 - 300x250", "id": "AdMediumRectangleCC01300x250", "class": "inlineCenter", "insertPoint": "8", "component": "2963441", "requiredCountToDisplay": "12" },{ "name": "Ad - Medium Rectangle LC01 - 300x250", "id": "AdMediumRectangleCC01300x250", "class": "inlineCenter", "insertPoint": "18", "component": "2963441", "requiredCountToDisplay": "22" },{ "name": "Ad - Medium Rectangle LC09 - 300x250", "id": "AdMediumRectangleLC09300x250", "class": "inlineCenter", "insertPoint": "28", "component": "3252660", "requiredCountToDisplay": "32" }]
In this year’s annual issue, you can find the vintage cake trend, traditions and where they came from, affordable wedding venues, what’s fashionable, and a brewery to get married in.
Vintage-style cakes are taking over weddings with their intricate piping and callback to yesteryears
BY BULBUL RAJAGOPAL
Your guide to weddings weirdness
BY GLEN STARKEY
Discover local hidden gems with gorgeous scenery at an affordable cost
BY SAMANTHA HERRERA
Central Coast wedding planners and dress shop owners say wedding fashion is both classic and changing
BY TAYLOR O’CONNOR
Bang the Drum Brewery offers as an unorthodox alternative for wedding magic
BY ADRIAN VINCENT ROSAS
Read the entire issue here.