Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
Pin It
Email
Favorite

February 29, 2024 Special Issues & Guides » Weddings

Weddings 2024 

By
click to enlarge POWER COUPLE The rising popularity of vintage-style wedding cakes is bringing back old-school toppers as accessories—some of which were handed down by couples’ grandparents. - COVER COURTESY PHOTO BY SHYLAH LYNN PHOTOGRAPHY
  • Cover Courtesy Photo By Shylah Lynn Photography
  • POWER COUPLE The rising popularity of vintage-style wedding cakes is bringing back old-school toppers as accessories—some of which were handed down by couples’ grandparents.

In this year’s annual issue, you can find the vintage cake trend, traditions and where they came from, affordable wedding venues, what’s fashionable, and a brewery to get married in.

Kinda your grandma's cake

click to enlarge cake_thumb.png

Vintage-style cakes are taking over weddings with their intricate piping and callback to yesteryears

BY BULBUL RAJAGOPAL


Tradition, superstition

click to enlarge bouquet_thumb.png

Your guide to weddings weirdness

BY GLEN STARKEY


Married on a budget

click to enlarge venue_thumb.png

Discover local hidden gems with gorgeous scenery at an affordable cost

BY SAMANTHA HERRERA


Unique expression

click to enlarge dresses_thumb.png

Central Coast wedding planners and dress shop owners say wedding fashion is both classic and changing

BY TAYLOR O’CONNOR


Easy as pie

click to enlarge bang_thumb.png

Bang the Drum Brewery offers as an unorthodox alternative for wedding magic

BY ADRIAN VINCENT ROSAS

Read the entire issue here.

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite

More Weddings »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Get Outside - Winter/Spring 2024 Read More

  2. Federal, state, and local fire agencies are using several mitigation strategies in the face of more extreme wildfire events and growing wildland-urban communities Read More

  3. Caltrans battles nature along the Big Sur coast Read More

  4. The Switchback in San Luis Obispo is a great spot for used gear Read More

  5. Oso Flaco Lake is a scenic spot with a dark legend Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2024 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation