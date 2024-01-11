Got a News Tip?
January 11, 2024 Special Issues & Guides » Volunteers

Volunteers 2024: Hands-on help 

By
click to enlarge FAMILIAR FACES Wyndham Residence's Jean Codorniz pets Alliance of Therapy Dogs-credentialed Moosh, who is a frequent visitor during therapy hours at the assisted living facility. - COVER PHOTO BY JAYSON MELLOM
  • Cover Photo By Jayson Mellom
  • FAMILIAR FACES Wyndham Residence's Jean Codorniz pets Alliance of Therapy Dogs-credentialed Moosh, who is a frequent visitor during therapy hours at the assisted living facility.

January means that it’s time for New Times’ annual Volunteers Issue. Maybe one of your New Year’s resolutions is to give back to your community.

Healing hounds

The local Alliance of Therapy Dogs chapter spreads compassion through volunteer Elise Mebel and her therapy dog Moosh

BY BULBUL RAJAGOPAL


Advocacy and Assistance

mixthumb.png

MICOP, CAUSE volunteers can give back to historically underserved communities and rally for change

BY TAYLOR O’CONNOR


Farm to stable

farm_thumb.png

SLO County animal lovers have more than just dog- and cat-focused organizations to volunteer for

BY SAMANTHA HERRERA


Read the entire issue here.

