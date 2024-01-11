Volunteers 2024: Hands-on help 

[{ "name": "Ad - Medium Rectangle CC01 - 300x250", "id": "AdMediumRectangleCC01300x250", "class": "inlineCenter", "insertPoint": "8", "component": "2963441", "requiredCountToDisplay": "12" },{ "name": "Ad - Medium Rectangle LC01 - 300x250", "id": "AdMediumRectangleCC01300x250", "class": "inlineCenter", "insertPoint": "18", "component": "2963441", "requiredCountToDisplay": "22" },{ "name": "Ad - Medium Rectangle LC09 - 300x250", "id": "AdMediumRectangleLC09300x250", "class": "inlineCenter", "insertPoint": "28", "component": "3252660", "requiredCountToDisplay": "32" }]
January means that it’s time for New Times’ annual Volunteers Issue. Maybe one of your New Year’s resolutions is to give back to your community.
The local Alliance of Therapy Dogs chapter spreads compassion through volunteer Elise Mebel and her therapy dog Moosh
BY BULBUL RAJAGOPAL
MICOP, CAUSE volunteers can give back to historically underserved communities and rally for change
BY TAYLOR O’CONNOR
SLO County animal lovers have more than just dog- and cat-focused organizations to volunteer for
BY SAMANTHA HERRERA
