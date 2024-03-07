click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Max

RELUCTANT PARTNERS Police Chief Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster, left) joins forces with state trooper Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) to solve possibly interconnected murders in Alaska, in True Detective: Night Country, streaming on Max.

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2024

Where's it showing? Max

Anthology series True Detective is always trying to recapture the magic of its premiere season. While there is no replacement for Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey, this fourth season, Night Country, brings the heat with legendary Jodi Foster as Police Chief Liz Danvers and badass Kali Reis as State Trooper Evangeline Navarro.

Set in fictional Ennis, Alaska—a town that stays barren and cold always and dark for more than 30 days of night—a strange incident has occurred at a research station and eight men are missing, and soon a murder is mixed up in all of the bizarre happenings in this strange land.

In True Detective fashion, the series focuses not just on the mystery at hand but the relationships between characters. Liz is surly and rough, both as a colleague and a mother to her teen daughter who's enraged by the disenfranchisement of native people in the area. Navarro's haunted by a loss that has constantly been dismissed and angered by the unwillingness of the authorities to step in.

Is there something supernatural going on in this arctic tundra? Luckily all episodes are now out, so you can binge away. It may not surpass season 1, but Night Country holds its own as a gripping mystery. (Six approximately 55-min. episodes) Δ