Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
Pin It
Email
Favorite

March 07, 2024 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

True Detective: Night Country 

By
click to enlarge RELUCTANT PARTNERS Police Chief Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster, left) joins forces with state trooper Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) to solve possibly interconnected murders in Alaska, in True Detective: Night Country, streaming on Max. - PHOTO COURTESY OF MAX
  • Photo Courtesy Of Max
  • RELUCTANT PARTNERS Police Chief Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster, left) joins forces with state trooper Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) to solve possibly interconnected murders in Alaska, in True Detective: Night Country, streaming on Max.
bingeable.png

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2024

Where's it showing? Max

Anthology series True Detective is always trying to recapture the magic of its premiere season. While there is no replacement for Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey, this fourth season, Night Country, brings the heat with legendary Jodi Foster as Police Chief Liz Danvers and badass Kali Reis as State Trooper Evangeline Navarro.

Set in fictional Ennis, Alaska—a town that stays barren and cold always and dark for more than 30 days of night—a strange incident has occurred at a research station and eight men are missing, and soon a murder is mixed up in all of the bizarre happenings in this strange land.

In True Detective fashion, the series focuses not just on the mystery at hand but the relationships between characters. Liz is surly and rough, both as a colleague and a mother to her teen daughter who's enraged by the disenfranchisement of native people in the area. Navarro's haunted by a loss that has constantly been dismissed and angered by the unwillingness of the authorities to step in.

Is there something supernatural going on in this arctic tundra? Luckily all episodes are now out, so you can binge away. It may not surpass season 1, but Night Country holds its own as a gripping mystery. (Six approximately 55-min. episodes) Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite

Latest in Movies

  |  

More Movies »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Zen Mountain Poets play The Siren on March 8, in support of their charting new album, Stellar Ignition Read More

  2. Arroyo Grande High invited to perform Silent Sky at international festival Read More

  3. Lena Rushing and Co. showcase the strange side of storytelling with new Bunker exhibition Read More

  4. Estrella Warbirds Museum hosts WWII talk with David Blakely Read More

  5. Americana singer-songwriter Sunny Sweeney plays The Siren Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2024 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation