Central Coast Wood Carvers offers classes to learners in and around Paso Robles 

Los Osos native Scot Lang began carving wood as a 11-year-old Boy Scout.

He became mesmerized with the art during summer camp while watching his scout master chisel a piece of wood into a chain with a ball and cage.

CARVED TO RUN Central Coast Wood Carvers President Scot Lang sculpted this reindeer that runs when the attached handle is cranked, which will serve as the model for his wooden automata class.

"I carved the Boy Scout symbol, which is three fingers up," he told New Times. "I enjoyed it and probably cut myself a couple of times on that project, but that didn't deter me."

For 54 years, Lang's chipped away at hunks of mahogany, oak, walnut, and basswood, sculpting a lifelong hobby. Now, he serves as the president of the Central Coast Wood Carvers, which is the local chapter of the California Carver's Guild.

Lang and other office bearers teach a group of community members how to carve wood. The wood carving classes used to be held at the Cayucos Vets Hall and moved to St. Timothy's Catholic Church in Morro Bay after the Vets Hall was closed due to damage. They meet every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Community members living in and around North County can now learn from Lang too. The Paso Robles Pioneer Museum will host wood carving classes on the first and third of Saturday every month from 1 to 4 p.m.

Lang's students are currently wrapping up relief carvings of marine life. Most of them—between the ages of 15 and 90 years old—chose to fashion sea turtles in "deep relief mode." That means the sculpture is flat and designed to hang on walls.

"You can carve it in a way that looks 3D," Lang said. "That's what they're learning: how to carve shadow and light."

His students are also carving miniature duck decoys, and in March, they'll create wooden automata—creations that move when you crank the attached handle. The students will take inspiration from a galloping reindeer automata Lang carved over the holidays called Run, Run Rudolph. Lang already has plans for a flute-making class later this year where carvers will each sculpt a Native American flute.

The Central Coast Wood Carvers has 50 members, and roughly 30 of them regularly attend the classes. Beginners are welcome to join and embark on elementary projects like carving a cowboy boot to get the hang of the tools. Call Lang at (408) 482-1951 to take part in a class.

Lang said that he's noticed several students arrive to class equipped with tools from a brand called Flexcut, which offers starter tool kits for roughly $100. But Lang also brings his plethora of tools—some of which he's even carved oak handles for—to loan to students. They're often part of the equipment available to them, including the wood needed to carve sculptures.

"For a beginner carver, the wood of choice is basswood," Lang said. "It's a fairly fast-growing hardwood tree, and it's got a very forgiving grain for carving. There's not much difference in its hardness between summer and winter. So it's easier on their hands."

The Central Coast Wood Carvers asks every new attendee if they want to become a member of the local group. If they agree, they must pay an annual membership fee of $20 and sign an application form and waiver.

"Wood carving can be a dangerous activity, but it's fun and we also provide Band-Aids," Lang said with a laugh.

Being a member also gives students the choice of enrolling in the statewide carving organization for an additional $25 a year. Other perks include being part of a mailing list that contains links to join online meetings every other Wednesday and interact with regular attendees and the chairman of the Oregon Carvers Guild.

The classes for the wood carving group produce creations that get shown off at its annual September fair. The fair serves as the fundraiser for the nonprofit group, and community members flock to the event to not only admire the sculptures but also try to win some of them at the raffle.

"The reason for our existence is to teach and promote wood carving," Lang said.

