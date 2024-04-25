Camera demonstrates the importance of mentors 

Jay Silverman (Girl on the Edge, Off the Menu, Saving Paradise) directs this poignant story—by Irish screenwriter Jamie Murphy—about nonverbal 9-year-old Oscar (Miguel Gabriel), who after his father's death moves to the small fishing village of Jasper's Cove (filmed in part in Morro Bay) with his cocktail waitress mom, Evelyn (Jessica Parker Kennedy). Teased and tormented by the local kids, Oscar finds a friend and mentor in local repairman Eric (Beau Bridges), who helps Oscar learn to operate his deceased father's beloved camera, giving the child a way to express himself despite not having a voice. (104 min.)

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Jay Silverman

GUIDENCE Local repairman Eric (Beau Bridges, right) helps nonverbal new-kid-in-town Oscar (Miguel Gabriel, left) find an artistic way to express himself, in Camera, screening on April 29, as part of the SLO International Film Festival.

Glen This is such a sweet, heartwarming, family-friendly story that's all about the power of mentorship. It's also fun to see Morro Bay on the big screen. Jasper's Cove is at a crossroads. The struggling fishing village needs a boost, but what form it will take is dividing the town and dividing families. Bar owner Dermot Flynn (Ross Partridge) is pushing for outside developers to erect condos, but his fisherman father, Frank (the great character actor Bruce Davison), and his fellow fishermen, are pushing for a cannery. The tension-filled backdrop frames this tale about a fatherless kid in need of guidance. Oscar's mother does the best she can, but then her ne'er-do-well brother, Victor (Scotty Tovar), shows up. Let's just say he's not a positive influence. Eric to the rescue. Bridges, a reliable journeyman character actor, is offered one of his juiciest roles in years, and the 82-year-old proves he's more than up for the challenge, playing Eric with an undeniable soulfulness. And young Gabriel as Oscar is talented beyond his years, pulling off the neat trick of positively crushing a role devoid of dialog while communicating so much. That takes real talent. Pack some tissues. This one will start the waterworks.

Anna There's something very fun about seeing your slice of the world on the big screen, and Morro Bay as Jasper's Cove was utterly charming. But this isn't a film that only appeals to the locals; it's big in heart and harbors real talent in its cast. Kudos to anyone who can emote for an entire film without words, and even more so to a young actor. Gabriel approaches this role like a seasoned pro. Then again, he is a pro. He's been acting since age 5, so Camera is not his first rodeo, and it shows. Bridges is equally charming as Eric, who we know has a story behind his solitude. Small town dwellers will understand the dynamics of Jasper's Cove. No one can make a move without the whole town knowing, and true privacy can be an illusion. Dermot's expansion plans don't go unnoticed and won't be executed easily if father Frank has any say in it. Then we've got Victor, who we're just hoping will shape up and be a friend to Oscar, but whose selfishness and addictions won't let it happen. There's a lot here, but it never gets muddy. Instead, we're given a dynamic and earnest peek into Oscar's world and the beauty that comes with opening up to those who surround you.

Glen Before turning to filmmaking, Silverman was a professional photographer. He went to Brooks Institute in Santa Barbara, and his love of fine art photography informs Oscar's passion. Eric shows the kid the ins and outs of the darkroom, and as the boy quietly goes around the community snapping images, he holds a mirror up to the town, reminding the townsfolk that they're more alike than different.

Anna If you're looking for a film to remind you of the beauty that comes in a quiet life, you've found it. Camera is both close to the heart and resonates with the bigger picture. And it's one of dozens of excellent independent films available at this year's SLO International Film Fest. Jump in. Δ

Senior Staff Writer Glen Starkey and freelancer Anna Starkey write Split Screen. Comment at [email protected].