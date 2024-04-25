Got a News Tip?
April 25, 2024 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Cinco de Mayo Senior Prom features live music from local band and students 

The Santa Maria Valley Senior Citizens Club hosts its Cinco de Mayo Senior Prom, with live music from the Riptide Big Band, at the Elwin Mussell Senior Center in Santa Maria on Sunday, May 5, from 1:30 to 4 p.m. The featured band will be accompanied by vocalists Bob Nations and Mitch Latting and band students from local high schools during the dance.

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF RIPTIDE BIG BAND
  • Photo Courtesy Of Riptide Big Band

Thanks to funding from the Community Foundation of San Luis Obispo County, the Riptide Big Band has been providing live dance events with free admission at venues across Central Coast for nearly a decade, according to press materials.

The 16-piece band, based in Santa Maria and led by former music teacher Judy Lindquist, includes musicians from both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties and specializes in big band era music, soft rock from the '60s and '70s, the music standards of the '30s and '40s, and "pretty much anything written for standard big band orchestration," according to the group's website.

To find out more about Cinco de Mayo Senior Prom, call (775) 813-5186 or visit

