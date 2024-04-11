click to enlarge Courtesy Photo By Vince Valitutti/Peacock

PERFECT? (Left to right) Logan (Conor Merrigan-Turner), Brooke (Essie Randles), Stan (Sam Neill), Joy (Annette Bening), Amy (Alison Brie), and Troy (Jake Lacy) are the dysfunctional Delaney family in Apples Never Fall, streaming on Peacock.

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2024

Where's it showing? Peacock

Liane Moriarty is an author known for her twisty tales, and Apples Never Fall isn't her first work to hit the big screen. She also wrote Big Little Lies, which packed a punch with its star-studded cast. Apples Never Fall also has quite the cast list with Annette Bening and Sam Neill in pivotal roles.

They play Joy and Stan Delaney, parents of four grown children and owners of a prestigious tennis school. The Delaney children are a mismatched group. Woo-woo woman Amy (Alison Brie) is overly attached to her mom. Troy (Jake Lacy) is a finance guy who's had it up to here with his family and their antics. Logan (Conor Merrigan Turner) goes along to get along, often against his better instincts. Brooke (Essie Randles) is driven and focused and will do anything to make her parents proud.

Along comes mysterious Savannah (Georgia Flood) into their lives, and especially into Joy's heart. But does this stranger have mal intent or are the Delaney kids just being judgmental and exclusive as always? When Joy goes missing, the family starts to turn on each other, and the truth of what happened slowly unwinds to reveal more dirt than the family ever wanted dug up. (seven 46- to 66-min. episodes) ∆