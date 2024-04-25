Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Newsletters Donate
Pin It
Email
Favorite

April 25, 2024 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Chosen Family 

By
click to enlarge FAMILY FOIBLES Ann (Heather Graham, left) must contend with her drug addict sister, Clio (Julia Stiles), and her religious zealot father, Alfred (Michael Gross), in Chosen Family, screening as part of the SLO International Film Festival on April 27. - PHOTO COURTESY OF VMI WORLDWIDE AND VERDI PRODUCTIONS
  • Photo Courtesy Of VMI Worldwide And Verdi Productions
  • FAMILY FOIBLES Ann (Heather Graham, left) must contend with her drug addict sister, Clio (Julia Stiles), and her religious zealot father, Alfred (Michael Gross), in Chosen Family, screening as part of the SLO International Film Festival on April 27.
newflicks.png

What's it rated? Not yet rated

When? 2024

Where's it showing? The Fremont Theater on Saturday, April 27, at 5 p.m.

sloff_logotype_2024.png

Writer-director Heather Graham (Half Magic) helms the very funny new dramedy Chosen Family, about Ann (Graham), a yoga instructor with bad luck in love and with an impossibly difficult family that makes unreasonable demands on her. Ann's problem is she doesn't know how to say "no," and she allows her family—guilt-trip queen mom, Dorothy (a hilarious Julie Halston); religious zealot father, Alfred (Michael Gross); and self-destructive sister, Clio (Julia Stiles, as intense as ever)—to walk all over her.

Luckily, Ann has surrounded herself with her "chosen family"—Max (deadpan king Thomas Lennon), Roz (Andrea Savage), and Frances (Odessa Rae)—but will they be enough to see her through the travails ahead as she takes up with a new guy, Steve (John Brotherton), who may finally be Mr. Right after Ann's long string of Mr. Wrongs? The problem is Lilly (Ella Grace Helton), Steve's precocious and hyper-jealous daughter.

Beautifully shot in Rhode Island, the film chronicles Ann's journey from doormat to dominance as she learns to draw boundaries and shape a meaningful life for herself. Well-acted, with a tight script and an ending that's both realistic and hopeful, it's a woman's story that will appeal to rom-com fans of all genders. (88 min.) Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite

Latest in Movies

  |  

More Movies »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Canadian singer-songwriter Bruce Cockburn plays Cuesta College on April 24 Read More

  2. Paso Robles' Spare Time Books celebrates one-year anniversary since ownership shift Read More

  3. Just Looking Gallery is celebrating its birthday and its ability to bring art to SLO for the last 40 years Read More

  4. SLO County Arts Council seeks artist or artist team for Oceano sculpture project Read More

  5. Lawmen: Bass Reeves Read More

More Most Read
Newsletters Donate

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2024 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation