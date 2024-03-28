Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
Pin It
Email
Favorite

March 28, 2024 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

The Program: Cons, Cults, and Kidnapping 

By
click to enlarge TEEN TORTURE Netlfix's new docuseries, The Program: Cons, Cults, and Kidnapping, examines the mistreatment of students at The Academy at Ivy Ridge, purportedly a therapeutic school for troubled teens. - PHOTO COURTESY OF NETFLIX
  • Photo Courtesy Of Netflix
  • TEEN TORTURE Netlfix's new docuseries, The Program: Cons, Cults, and Kidnapping, examines the mistreatment of students at The Academy at Ivy Ridge, purportedly a therapeutic school for troubled teens.
bingeable.png

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2024

Where's it showing? Netflix

Masked as schools with a focus on "healing troubled teens," Ivy Ridge and its sister schools run by the World Wide Association of Specialty Programs and Schools (known as WWASP) aren't out to help teenagers become better people, they're out to manipulate parents into spending incredible amounts of money and suppressing their captives until they break.

Filmmaker Katherine Kubler is herself a survivor of Ivy Ridge, and this three-part docuseries seems to be a tool for her in her journey not just toward healing herself, but in also making her family understand the horror of what she went through under the guise of their helping her. Kubler brings together a group of survivors who venture back to Ivy Ridge—now defunct and abandoned.

The series explores the cult-like mentality that parents are manipulated into, the horror of the students' everyday lives, the people who've gotten rich off the "troubled teen" industry, and the origin behind how it became such a lucrative and unregulated business that preys on desperate families. (Thanks a lot, Nancy Reagan!) As someone who knows people who have been locked into these systems, I found it hit on authentic survivor trauma. (three 61- to 66-min. episodes) Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite

Latest in Movies

  |  

More Movies »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

More by Anna Starkey

Trending Now

  1. Experience a sonic interpretation of wine harvesting on March 22, at Claiborne & Churchill Winery Read More

  2. Cobi Moules pulls 1980s horror films and landscapes together to put queer bodies in spaces that once limited them Read More

  3. Damsel proves a distressed lady can save herself Read More

  4. Catch The Fish Whisperer onstage in Oceano Read More

  5. Vertigo Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2024 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation