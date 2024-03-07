Spaceman is an unusual exploration of estrangement 

Johan Renck (Chernobyl, Breaking Bad) directs this science fiction drama based on Jaroslav Kalfar's 2017 novel Spaceman in Bohemia about Jakub Procházka (Adam Sandler), an astronaut on a solo mission on the edge of the universe, who at the six-month mark of his assignment to collect ancient space dust begins to relentlessly ruminate on his earthly life and Lenka (Carey Mulligan), the pregnant wife he left behind. He begins hearing a voice that turns out to be a spiderlike creature named Hanus (voiced by Paul Dano), who's been hidden in Jakup's spaceship. (107 min.)

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Larry Horrick/netflix

GROUND CONTROL Adam Sandler stars as astronaut Jakub Procházka, who during a solo space mission encounters an alien who seeks to help him through his anxiety and loneliness, in Spaceman, streaming on Netflix.

Glen This is a film that deeply wants to be poignant, and indeed, it has its moments. Despite its sci-fi trappings, at its heart, it's the story of an emotionally unavailable man who doesn't come to terms with his self-inflicted loneliness until he's six months into a yearlong space mission. The profound isolation of being alone in space begins to eat at him, and first a voice and then a terrifying space spider appear. Is he going mad? I don't think it matters if Hanus is real or the product of Jakub's imagination. The outcome is the same. As Jakub recalls his relationship with Lenka with Hanus' help, it eventually dawns on him that the support, care, and love that she gave to him wasn't reciprocated. He's got regret. The question at the heart of the story is can he earn redemption?

Anna This is a very reflective movie, and Jakub is reluctantly exploring his past, present, and future, himself, and his relationship—not just with Lenka but with his father, his childhood, and all the things that brought him to where he is now. Lenka and he usually speak on a service called CzechConnect, but lately he can't seem to reach her at all. His contacts on Earth try to protect him from the truth—that Lenka has decided that Jakub is either not willing or able to be the partner she needs, especially with a little one on the way. Hanus seems to come along just as Jakub truly sinks into his isolation, and the new, mysterious entity offers him a probing look into his reality, which waits for him at home no matter how far he drifts off into space. Jakob is haunted, and the film slowly peels back the layers to reveal how and why he ended up alone and in the stars.

Glen The story doesn't quite succeed for me, but I think the film's worth seeing because the performances are terrific—including Sandler's, whose dramatic work I admire more often than some of his comedic roles, which sometimes come off as sophomoric and broad. I'll watch Punch Drunk Love or Uncut Gems over Little Nicky or Mr. Deeds any day. Mulligan is also deeply sympathetic as Lenka, who deserves a real partner. Dano's voice work is soulful and affecting, and add in guest roles with heavy hitters such as Isabella Rossellini and Lena Olin, and Spaceman is worth your time.

Anna I like Sandler in these dramatic roles as well; he shines. This film didn't quite hit with me either, but I won't deny that the performances are great. The film is based on a book, and I'm curious to know if it sticks close to its source material in style. Maybe this sort of bigger-picture, self-actualization storyline plays out on the page a little better than on the screen. I still haven't quite landed on how I feel about it. I do know that the performances are all-around worth a watch, so if you like heady art flicks, this one may be worth exploring. Δ

Senior Staff Writer Glen Starkey and freelancer Anna Starkey write Split Screen. Comment at [email protected].