Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
Pin It
Email
Favorite

March 14, 2024 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

The Bunker hosts upcoming variety show with the Reboot 

By

The Reboot presents Speak Easy, a curated variety show, at The Bunker in San Luis Obispo on Friday, March 22, from 7 to 9 p.m. Although the show is currently sold out, hopeful attendees are encouraged to register on the event's waitlist at my805tix.com. Admission is free, but registration is required to attend. All ages are welcome.

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF THE BUNKER
  • Photo Courtesy Of The Bunker

Hosted by Rocky Ross, Speak Easy will feature local artists who will share true personal stories through sketches, songs, improv, and other forms. The theme of the collaborative show is "The Things We Do For Love." There will be an open mic for audience members during the event where participants will have the chance to tell their own stories in 99 seconds or less.

For more info on the Reboot, visit facebook.com/the.reboot4u or email [email protected]. The Bunker is located at 810 Orcutt Road, San Luis Obispo. Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Transgender artist Cobi Moules combines 19th century landscape, sci-fi in new Cuesta exhibit Read More

  2. What the Constitution Means to Me blends historical anecdotes with sharp commentary at SLO Rep Read More

  3. Lena Rushing and Co. showcase the strange side of storytelling with new Bunker exhibition Read More

  4. The Brothers Comatose brings their raucous bluegrass, country, and rock to BarrelHouse Brewing on March 9 Read More

  5. Zen Mountain Poets play The Siren on March 8, in support of their charting new album, Stellar Ignition Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2024 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation