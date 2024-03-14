The Bunker hosts upcoming variety show with the Reboot 

The Reboot presents Speak Easy, a curated variety show, at The Bunker in San Luis Obispo on Friday, March 22, from 7 to 9 p.m. Although the show is currently sold out, hopeful attendees are encouraged to register on the event's waitlist at my805tix.com. Admission is free, but registration is required to attend. All ages are welcome.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of The Bunker

Hosted by Rocky Ross, Speak Easy will feature local artists who will share true personal stories through sketches, songs, improv, and other forms. The theme of the collaborative show is "The Things We Do For Love." There will be an open mic for audience members during the event where participants will have the chance to tell their own stories in 99 seconds or less.

For more info on the Reboot, visit facebook.com/the.reboot4u or email [email protected]. The Bunker is located at 810 Orcutt Road, San Luis Obispo. Δ