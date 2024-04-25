Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Newsletters Donate
Pin It
Email
Favorite

April 25, 2024 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Vocal Arts Ensemble honors late founder, announces new director 

By

In May, the Vocal Arts Ensemble will host concerts in both Nipomo and San Luis Obispo in honor of Gary Lamprecht, the ensemble's founder and former artistic director who passed away earlier this year. Lamprecht was also a prolific teacher and recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Choral Directors Association.

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF VOCAL ARTS ENSEMBLE
  • Photo Courtesy Of Vocal Arts Ensemble

For its upcoming tribute program, titled Music For Generations, the Vocal Arts Ensemble compiled a selection of some of Lamprecht's favorite songs to perform on Thursday, May 2, at 7 p.m. at the Trilogy Monarch Dunes in Nipomo, Saturday, May 4, at 3 p.m. at Cuesta College in SLO, and Sunday, May 5, at 3 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of SLO.

Tickets to reserve seats are $30 for adults and $10 for children ages 6 to 12. For more details, call (805) 541-6797 or visit vocalarts.org. Visit my805tix.com to purchase tickets in advance.

In mid-April, the Vocal Arts Ensemble announced that conductor Melody Svennungsen will serve as the group's new artistic director. Svennungsen has been a member of the ensemble since 1986 and worked as Lamprecht's assistant director for many years, according to press materials. Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Canadian singer-songwriter Bruce Cockburn plays Cuesta College on April 24 Read More

  2. Paso Robles' Spare Time Books celebrates one-year anniversary since ownership shift Read More

  3. Just Looking Gallery is celebrating its birthday and its ability to bring art to SLO for the last 40 years Read More

  4. SLO County Arts Council seeks artist or artist team for Oceano sculpture project Read More

  5. Lawmen: Bass Reeves Read More

More Most Read
Newsletters Donate

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2024 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation