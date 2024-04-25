Vocal Arts Ensemble honors late founder, announces new director 

In May, the Vocal Arts Ensemble will host concerts in both Nipomo and San Luis Obispo in honor of Gary Lamprecht, the ensemble's founder and former artistic director who passed away earlier this year. Lamprecht was also a prolific teacher and recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Choral Directors Association.

For its upcoming tribute program, titled Music For Generations, the Vocal Arts Ensemble compiled a selection of some of Lamprecht's favorite songs to perform on Thursday, May 2, at 7 p.m. at the Trilogy Monarch Dunes in Nipomo, Saturday, May 4, at 3 p.m. at Cuesta College in SLO, and Sunday, May 5, at 3 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of SLO.

Tickets to reserve seats are $30 for adults and $10 for children ages 6 to 12. For more details, call (805) 541-6797 or visit vocalarts.org. Visit my805tix.com to purchase tickets in advance.

In mid-April, the Vocal Arts Ensemble announced that conductor Melody Svennungsen will serve as the group's new artistic director. Svennungsen has been a member of the ensemble since 1986 and worked as Lamprecht's assistant director for many years, according to press materials. Δ