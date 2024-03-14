Preliminary results show incumbents lead in state races, Prop. 1 evenly split 

While both sets of candidates in southern SLO County's state Senate and Assembly races will march forward to the November general election, preliminary results show incumbent Assemblymember Gregg Hart (D-Santa Barbara) and state Sen. Monique Limón (D-Santa Barbara) in the lead.

"I'm gratified and humbled by the results, and I'm excited about getting back to work in Sacramento to serve our community," Hart told New Times. "Ms. [Sari] Domingues and I will be on the ballot again in November, so I'll be working hard to make the case that I should come back as a member of the Assembly in November."

Hart is running against Republican candidate Sari Domingues, a Santa Maria native and president of the Santa Barbara County Moms for Liberty chapter, to represent the 37th District that encompasses all of Santa Barbara County and southern SLO County. Preliminary election results show that 41.6 percent of registered voters had their ballots counted in Santa Barbara County and 32.9 percent in the SLO County area included in the 37th District.

According to preliminary election results, Hart earned 61.5 percent of the votes (58,919 ballots) and Domingues earned 38.3 percent (36,659 ballots) in Santa Barbara County. The race was closer in southern SLO County, with Hart taking 50.3 percent (2,902 ballots) and Domingues with 49.7 percent (2,872 ballots).

SLO County will have another update on March 15, and statewide elections must be certified by April 4.

Domingues told New Times she felt good about her standing against Hart going into the general election.

"I wanted to hit 30 percent, and I hit 38 percent, and I think there's still ballots that they are still counting. I'm very pleased," she said. "I'm now going to be fundraising and looking for money and continuing to campaign, and my strategy is laid out, so we'll see what happens."

At the state Senate level, Democrat incumbent Limón faced Elijah Mack, a 19-year-old Libertarian (registered as a Republican on the ballot), to represent the 21st District—which encompasses Santa Barbara and parts of SLO and Ventura counties.

Limón led in all three counties that encompass the 21st District, according to preliminary results. In Santa Barbara County, she received 63 percent of the votes, 62 percent in Ventura County, and 52 percent in SLO County. Mack received 36.7 percent, 37 percent, and 47 percent in each county respectively.

"I am grateful and humbled for the support I received from our community on election day, signaling their desire to have me continue representing our community in the state Senate," Limón told New Times in a statement. "I look forward to continuing to connect with voters over the coming months heading into the November election. My experience in local office and state office gives me the understanding of what is needed to tackle challenges in our state."

Voters also weighed in on Proposition 1, which attempts to modernize the 2004 Mental Health Services Act and add a $6.4 billion bond measure to build 10,000 new beds to help those with serious mental illnesses and substance use disorders get housing. According to the secretary of state, 50 percent of California residents voted yes to approve Proposition 1 and 50 percent voted no. Ballots are still being counted.

Santa Barbara County voters leaned toward rejecting the measure, with 52.4 percent of residents voting no while 47.6 percent voted yes, according to preliminary results. In SLO County, 51 percent of residents voted no while 48.3 percent voted yes. Δ