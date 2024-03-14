By the Sea Productions presents Talk Radio 

For one weekend only, the St. Peter's by the Sea Episcopal Church in Morro Bay will host By the Sea Productions' next staged reading, Talk Radio, which will open on Friday, March 22, at 7 p.m. Additional performances will be held on Saturday, March 23, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, March 24, at 3 p.m.

click to enlarge Image Courtesy Of By The Sea Productions

Talk Radio follows a late-night radio talk show host who becomes "increasingly outrageous with his callers," according to press materials. Described as an offbeat dark comedy, the staged reading is directed by Chrys Barnes.

For more info on the show and tickets, visit my805tix.com. General admission is $15. To find out more about By The Sea Productions, visit facebook.com/bytheseaprod. St. Peter's by the Sea Episcopal Church Hall is located at 545 Shasta Ave., Morro Bay. Δ