Glasshead Studio holds workshop fundraiser to benefit Central Coast Beekeepers Alliance 

The public is encouraged to take part in an upcoming workshop at Glasshead Studio in Atascadero. Participants of the class will create their own bee-themed garden stakes, while 50 percent of their admission fees will be donated to the Central Coast Beekeepers Alliance.

The Fused Glass Bee Stake Fundraiser will be held on Wednesday, May 29, with two time slots (10 a.m. to noon or 1 to 3 p.m.). Patrons of the event will use a variety of glass to complete their garden stake projects. The finished fused glass pieces will be suitable to display on a wall or glued to metal stakes after firing.

Admission to attend the workshop is $100. The mission of the Central Coast Beekeepers Alliance is to "foster the health and well-being of honeybees by supporting best beekeeping practices through networking, education, and raising public awareness," according to press materials.

To find out more about the Central Coast Beekeepers Alliance, visit centralcoastbeekeepers.net. For additional details on the Fused Glass Bee Stake Fundraiser, call (805) 464-2633 or visit glassheadstudio.com. Glasshead Studio is located at 8793 Plata Lane, suite H, Atascadero.