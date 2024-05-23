Gallery at Monarch Dunes hosts Second Quarter Art Display 

Twenty-two original artworks from a pool of 15 participating artists will be on display as part of the Second Quarter Art Display, a reception held at the Gallery at Monarch Dunes in Nipomo on Saturday, May 25, from 1 to 3 p.m.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of The Monarch Club

The show's featured artists are residents of Trilogy at Monarch Dunes, and their works vary in media and style. The display includes acrylic paintings, glass fusion pieces, photographs, and other works. To find out more about the showcase, email [email protected].

Located at the Monarch Club, the gallery and studio allows its members a space "to explore their creative passions," according to the venue's website. The studio is open to all members of the Monarch Club for meetups with fellow artists, workshops, open studio time, and other art activities.

The club's gallery hosts rotating showcases of member artists throughout the year. To find out more about the venue and its latest artist showcase event on Saturday, May 25, email [email protected]. The Gallery at Monarch Dunes is located at 1640 Trilogy Parkway, Nipomo. Call (805) 343-7500 for additional details on the space and its ongoing arts programming open to members. Δ