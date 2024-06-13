Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Newsletters Donate
Pin It
Email
Favorite

June 13, 2024 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Oceano Depot Association holds book signing and artifact display 

By

Local historian James D. Cain will sign copies of his book, Ella Young Remembered, during a special event, hosted by the Oceano Depot Association, at the Oceano Train Depot on Saturday, June 15, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

click to enlarge IMAGE COURTESY OF THE OCEANO DEPOT ASSOCIATION
  • Image Courtesy Of The Oceano Depot Association

During his time as a school teacher in Santa Maria, Cain became interested in Young—a famous author and poet who lived in Oceano—and her involvement in the 1916 Irish Rebellion in Ireland, according to press materials. He was also intrigued by the history of her later years as teacher of Irish folklore at UC Berkeley after immigrating to the U.S., as well as her books and writings on Irish folklore and connections with nature spirits.

Cain researched Young by interviewing many of her close friends, including Gavin Arthur, grandson of U.S. President Chester Alan Arthur; photographer Ansel Adams; and other individuals living in and around Oceano. He transcribed his recordings of these interviews and included them in Ella Young Remembered.

After Young passed away in 1956, the Weedon family occupied her home on Paso Robles Street in Oceano. Family member Mark Weedon donated many of Young's personal possessions left in her home to the Oceano Depot Association in 2023, according to press materials. Many of these items will be on display during Cain's upcoming book signing event, including Young's ornate writing desk, which Cain will use to sign books on.

Refreshments will be provided during the event, along with copies of Ella Young Remembered available for purchase. Other books written about Oceano's history will also be available for sale.

Email [email protected] for more details on the program. The Oceano Train Depot is located at 1650 Front St., Oceano. Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. The Great American Melodrama's Pirates of Pismo-A-Go-Go is a hilarious adaptation of The Pirates of Penzance Read More

  2. Them: The Scare Read More

  3. The Idea of You is Notting Hill for boy band fanatics Read More

  4. Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, & Scandal Read More

  5. SLO County native Emwyn Powers releases a novel set on the Central Coast about a woman's personal and spiritual awakening Read More

More Most Read
Newsletters Donate

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2024 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation