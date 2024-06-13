Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Newsletters Donate
Pin It
Email
Favorite

June 13, 2024 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

A Man in Full 

By
click to enlarge SWOLLEN Jeff Daniels stars as Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker, who discovers his empire is crumbling, in the Netflix miniseries A Man in Full, based on Tom Wolfe's novel. - PHOTO COURTESY OF NETFLIX
  • Photo Courtesy Of Netflix
  • SWOLLEN Jeff Daniels stars as Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker, who discovers his empire is crumbling, in the Netflix miniseries A Man in Full, based on Tom Wolfe's novel.
bingeable.png

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2024

Where's it showing? Netflix

Charlie Croker (Jeff Daniels) thinks he's got the world by the tail. He's the biggest real estate developer in Atlanta after all, a man who travels by private jet, has the ear of politicians, and gets what he wants when he wants it. That is until sniveling mid-level banker Raymond Peepgrass (Tom Pelphrey) gets a bug up his butt about Croker's severely leveraged financial position and enlists his higher-up, Harry Zale (Bill Camp), to put the screws to Croker and force him into bankruptcy. What follows is Croker's desperate fight for survival.

Based on Tom Wolfe's 1998 novel but set in the present, this Netflix miniseries makes a game and entertaining attempt at capturing Wolfe's sprawling narrative and all its sundry subplots, but honestly, it's only somewhat effective. Daniels is, as always, a joy to watch chewing the scenery, this time as a Southern-fried patriarch with a younger wife (Sarah Jones) and an ex-wife he never should have left (Diane Lane). Croker pulls out all the stops—snake wrestling, really?—trying to woo an investor. He's too thick to understand how unsavory he truly is.

The series has its charms, but once again, Tom Wolfe's source material proves an elusive and untamable beast. (six 38- to 48-min. episodes) Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite

Latest in Movies

  |  

More Movies »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. The Great American Melodrama's Pirates of Pismo-A-Go-Go is a hilarious adaptation of The Pirates of Penzance Read More

  2. Them: The Scare Read More

  3. The Idea of You is Notting Hill for boy band fanatics Read More

  4. Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, & Scandal Read More

  5. SLO County native Emwyn Powers releases a novel set on the Central Coast about a woman's personal and spiritual awakening Read More

More Most Read
Newsletters Donate

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2024 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation