June 06, 2024 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Studios on the Park hosts flower painting workshop with Anne Laddon 

By

Participants of an upcoming workshop at Studios on the Park in Paso Robles will have a floral arrangement of summer blooms in front of them to inspire their flower paintings. Resident artist Anne Laddon will lead the class, Summer Flowers in Oil, slated to be held on Saturday, June 15, from 1 to 3 p.m.

click to enlarge COURTESY IMAGE BY ANNE LADDON
  • Courtesy Image By Anne Laddon

Admission to attend the workshop is $20. Participants are asked to bring their own supplies. Table easels will be provided, but attendees are welcome to bring their own. The class is recommended for intermediate and advanced oil painters.

To register for the workshop, send an email to [email protected]. To find out more about the class and other programs hosted by Studios on the Park, call (805) 238-9800 or visit studiosonthepark.org. The venue is located at 1130 Pine St., Paso Robles. Δ

