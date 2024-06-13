Nipomo Library showcases summer exhibition of digital art 

More than 20 digital artworks will be on display at the Nipomo Library throughout the month of July, as part of a solo exhibition of art by local digital artist Fred Venutra.

click to enlarge Courtesy Image By Fred Ventura

The show opens on Tuesday, July 2. The artist will lead a special presentation and demonstration, in conjunction with the showcase, on Saturday, July 27, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Ventura's demo will include tips on how to create digital art using an iPad, Apple Pencil, and Procreate. For more info on the exhibit, demo, and Ventura's work as a digital artist in general, visit venturaes.com. The Nipomo Library is located at 918 W. Tefft St., Nipomo. Δ