June 13, 2024 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Nipomo Library showcases summer exhibition of digital art 

By

More than 20 digital artworks will be on display at the Nipomo Library throughout the month of July, as part of a solo exhibition of art by local digital artist Fred Venutra.

COURTESY IMAGE BY FRED VENUTRA
  • Courtesy Image By Fred Ventura

The show opens on Tuesday, July 2. The artist will lead a special presentation and demonstration, in conjunction with the showcase, on Saturday, July 27, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Ventura's demo will include tips on how to create digital art using an iPad, Apple Pencil, and Procreate. For more info on the exhibit, demo, and Ventura's work as a digital artist in general, visit venturaes.com. The Nipomo Library is located at 918 W. Tefft St., Nipomo. Δ

