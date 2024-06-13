Nipomo Library showcases summer exhibition of digital art 

[{ "name": "Newsletter Promo", "id": "NewsletterPromo", "class": "inlineCenter", "insertPoint": "4", "component": "15264767", "requiredCountToDisplay": "0" },{ "name": "Ad - Medium Rectangle CC01 - 300x250", "id": "AdMediumRectangleCC01300x250", "class": "inlineCenter", "insertPoint": "8", "component": "2963441", "requiredCountToDisplay": "12" },{ "name": "Ad - Medium Rectangle LC01 - 300x250", "id": "AdMediumRectangleCC01300x250", "class": "inlineCenter", "insertPoint": "18", "component": "2963441", "requiredCountToDisplay": "22" },{ "name": "Ad - Medium Rectangle LC09 - 300x250", "id": "AdMediumRectangleLC09300x250", "class": "inlineCenter", "insertPoint": "28", "component": "3252660", "requiredCountToDisplay": "32" }]
More than 20 digital artworks will be on display at the Nipomo Library throughout the month of July, as part of a solo exhibition of art by local digital artist Fred Venutra.
The show opens on Tuesday, July 2. The artist will lead a special presentation and demonstration, in conjunction with the showcase, on Saturday, July 27, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Ventura's demo will include tips on how to create digital art using an iPad, Apple Pencil, and Procreate. For more info on the exhibit, demo, and Ventura's work as a digital artist in general, visit venturaes.com. The Nipomo Library is located at 918 W. Tefft St., Nipomo. Δ