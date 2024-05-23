Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Newsletters Donate
Pin It
Email
Favorite

May 23, 2024 News

People's Self-Help Housing asks Pismo Beach for grant help to fix apartment complex 

By

The Pismo Beach City Council will submit a $5 million grant application to help People's Self-Help Housing make upgrades to an apartment complex the nonprofit was recently sued over.

click to enlarge UPGRADES NEEDED The Pismo Beach City Council will apply for a $5 million grant to assist People's Self-Help Housing with rehabilitation work for its Sea Haven Apartments. - FILE PHOTO BY SAMANTHA HERRERA
  • File Photo By Samantha Herrera
  • UPGRADES NEEDED The Pismo Beach City Council will apply for a $5 million grant to assist People's Self-Help Housing with rehabilitation work for its Sea Haven Apartments.

During a May 22 council meeting, council members voted to unanimously approve a grant application to the California Department of Housing and Community Development under the Competitive Permanent Local Housing Allocation to assist People's Self-Help with the rehabilitation work for the Sea Haven Apartments in Pismo.

"Eligible activities for the grant program include substantial rehabilitation of multifamily housing projects where households are at or below 60 percent of area median income," the staff report stated. "The city is an eligible applicant for funding under this project. The minimum application amount set by the state Department of Housing and Community Development is $500,000 and the maximum application amount is $5 million."

Rehabilitation work for the Sea Haven Apartments comes a few months after three residents filed lawsuits against People's Self-Help Housing for negligence, alleging a lack of proper maintenance.

Steven Duke, Rose Salitore, and Gregory Hood were all residents at the apartment complex who alleged that they experienced a decline in their health due to conditions in the complex. The lawsuit alleges that People's Self-Help failed to have timely or proper inspections, maintenance, management, and repairs that caused an "unsafe level of mold spores, mycotoxins, endotoxins, bacteria, MVOCs, viral compounds, asbestos, lead, dust mites, and other toxic or allergenic contaminants, which caused his residence to become uninhabitable," Duke's lawsuit states.

Hood moved into the Sea Haven Apartments in 1992. He alleged that when People's Self-Help Housing purchased the property in 1997, the organization knew the place was plagued by water issues, bacteria, mold, lead, and asbestos, but didn't perform proper testing to ensure that they were cleaned.

That led to his daughter, Anasuya Jasmine Hood, experiencing health complications, according to the lawsuit.

"After moving into the property, plaintiff discovered water leaking through the ceiling and subsequently discovered mold and began to suffer adverse health symptoms, including kidney failure," the lawsuit states.

The city's grant application is due June 6. Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite

Latest in News

  |  

More News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. As pro-Palestinian protests grow at Cal Poly, some Jewish students express feelings of isolation and fear Read More

  2. Leftovers: The county cleans up what's left at Oklahoma Avenue as it faces a lawsuit over the safe parking site's closure Read More

  3. Public Works progresses with 2023 storm repairs, searches for more funding Read More

  4. SLO City Council reduces downtown parking costs after complaints Read More

  5. Paso is getting rid of its downtown paid parking program Read More

More Most Read
Newsletters Donate

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2024 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation