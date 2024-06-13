Got a News Tip?
June 13, 2024 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Under the Bridge 

By
click to enlarge TROUBLED TEENS Investigator Cam Bentland (Lily Gladstone) questions Josephine Bell (Chloe Guidry) and other kids from a group home about a missing and possibly murdered teen, in Under the Bridge, on Hulu. - PHOTO COURTESY OF HULU
  • TROUBLED TEENS Investigator Cam Bentland (Lily Gladstone) questions Josephine Bell (Chloe Guidry) and other kids from a group home about a missing and possibly murdered teen, in Under the Bridge, on Hulu.
bingeable.png

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2024

Where's it showing? Hulu

Based on the book of the same name by Rebecca Godfrey and the true story of the murder of Reena Virk, this new series documents the sad and brutal tale of both Reena's life and the aftermath of her murder. Reena was 14 when she was murdered, and prior to her death, she was just another teenager desperate to fit in. She lived a family life that was loving but not what she wanted. Her family were Jehovah's Witnesses, and Reena felt othered because of it—and she didn't fit in with her family's beliefs either.

The series adds Rebecca Godfrey (Riley Keough) as a character, the writer who has come home to follow the story and who finds herself entrenched in the young lives that surrounded Reena, those who end up facing charges for her murder. Godfrey has a complicated relationship with investigator Cam Bentland (Lily Gladstone) and an unorthodox way of drawing the story out of the teens she befriends.

Compelling and ultimately tragic, this series shines a light on the dire consequences that can come from groupthink and unchecked adolescence. A must-watch for fans of police dramas and true crime. (eight 45-min. episodes) Δ

