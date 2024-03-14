Got a News Tip?
March 14, 2024 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Rising Tides Morro Bay holds driftwood plant hanger workshop 

FILE PHOTO COURTESY OF TIED AND TRUE GOODS
  File Photo Courtesy Of Tied And True Goods

Tied and True Goods will host a macramé plant hanger workshop at Rising Tides Morro Bay on Saturday, March 16, from 4 to 6 p.m. Participants of the class will create their own plant hangers with locally collected driftwood and natural cotton cord.

Admission to the upcoming workshop is $55, which includes all materials needed to complete the project, a plant, and wine. Visit tiedandtruegoods.com for more info on the program and similar upcoming events hosted by Tied and True Goods. Rising Tides Morro Bay is located at 560 Morro Bay Blvd., Morro Bay. Δ

