Throw the bums out? 

I don't know why anyone gets into politics. Not only is it a thankless job, it's a precarious one. You're always one decision away from a recall attempt. Are politicians simply masochists who like being whipped by John and Jane Q. Citizen? They're constantly forced to make unpopular decisions. Their constituents think they're wasting the public's money. I'd rather face lions in the Roman Colosseum in front of a cheering mob than try to run a city like Grover Beach, which appears to be wholly populated by people who want nice things but don't want to pay for them.

I'm pretty sure current Mayor Karen Bright wishes she had a safe word to make the flogging stop. "Banana! Banana!" She's been notified of a recall effort led by former Mayor Debbie Peterson, who's hopping mad that Bright and Councilmembers Dan Rushing and Zach Zimmerman (also notified of recall efforts against them) voted to increase Grover's water and sewer rates to pay for Central Coast Blue (CCB), a sustainable water project that aims to "create a new, high quality, and reliable water supply for our Five Cities communities, even in time of water shortage or drought," its website explains.

Do Grover citizens want a reliable water supply? Of course they do. Do they want to pay for it? Of course they don't. Peterson is leading the charge to make sure they don't have to, but how else will the project be funded? In a press release sent by Peterson to New Times, she notes that Bright is on the board of directors of CCB, insinuating there's some conflict of interest even though the other board members are Arroyo Grande Mayor Caren Ray Russom and Pismo Beach Mayor Ed Waage. They're providing oversight, not somehow enriching themselves.

Then there's the matter of the soon-to-be new Grover Beach city attorney, from the Lozano Smith law firm, who's currently the attorney for CCB. It's not like CCB is some nefarious private entity getting rich off the Five Cities. It's a coalition of members of the South San Luis Obispo County Sanitation District (SSLOCSD) that includes the Oceano Community Services District and the cities of Arroyo Grande and Grover Beach, so why wouldn't it share an attorney?

"I'm very worried because if we choose a city attorney who's also the attorney for Central Coast Blue then we have no independent representation for water and the people are left high and dry with just one person trying to do it all," Peterson said at the last council meeting. Current City Attorney David Hale responded, "As for right now currently, I'm not aware of any conflict of interest," but if there was in the future, the new attorney would "seek a written opinion from the State Bar and the two parties will sign those."

Peterson is also complaining the cost of the project has ballooned from a proposed $29.7 million in 2016 to now $99 million, to which I ask, "Is that surprising?" It's what happens every time a project is proposed and then postponed and postponed, often by public complaints.

Actually, the project is pretty slick and promises to indeed provide a reliable water supply. It captures treated water from Pismo Beach and the SSLOCSD that's usually pumped into the ocean and instead treats it further with microfiltration/ultrafiltration, reverse osmosis, and ultraviolet disinfection with advanced oxidation, then pumps it into the water basin where it spends months in what's called an environmental buffer before making it safe for extraction as drinking water. That's dope, bro.

According to Bright, Grover's portion of the project, which she says will cost $93 million, not $99 million, is $33.48 million, which ain't chump change, but Grover has secured grants in "the amount is $16.7 million and another $10.8 million grant is in the pipeline," Bright said, and they're actively seeking more grants, which will further reduce the cost to the public.

She hinted that Peterson is exaggerating the costs and stirring up hysteria and argues that the average water bill will see a $13 a month increase, or $156 a year.

"It's unfortunate that Ms. Peterson continues to use misleading statements, skewed facts, and deceit in an attempt to libel and slander those who disagree with her agenda," Bright wrote New Times.

If the rates go through, Grover Beach will go from having the lowest water and sewer rates in SLO County to the third lowest, which sort of sucks because nobody likes paying more for utilities than they absolutely must, but come on, Grover, don't you want to have a water supply that will see you through a drought?

I will say this of Peterson—one zinger in her press release did hit the mark: "During the Dec. 11 council meeting, a significant number of citizens were left out in the cold, when the 104-capacity council chambers was set up with only 38 chairs. When former Mayor Debbie Peterson asked why they were barring the public from the full 104-capacity access, the police officer at the door replied, 'Because that's the way we're doing it tonight.'"

If that's true, shame on you, Grover Beach. But writing about yourself in the third person is weird, Debbie.

"Banana! Banana!" Δ

The Shredder