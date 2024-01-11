40 Prado looks for warming center volunteers 

Want an opportunity to help out unhoused people?

Cecil Hale from Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo (CAPSLO) has just the opportunity for you: volunteering at 40 Prado Homeless Services Center's warming center.

"It's a time outside of our normal nighttime hours for those who are looking to avoid the rain and colder weather," Hale said. "To be able to help those less fortunate with staying warm and safe is a really good way to immerse yourself in the community."

STAY WARM When temperatures drop and rain begins to fall, the 40 Prado homeless center becomes a warming center where volunteers help care for those needing a warm place to stay.

Hale, CAPSLO's Homeless Services Center and Interim Housing manager, said his organization is constantly looking for last-minute volunteers to help run the warming center.

"The last few times we have opened it up in recent months have seen more than 50 people show up to stay warm, so there is a real demand for it," Hale said. "We house everyone that's staying for the warming center in our dining hall, with cots available for them to sleep on, amongst other amenities."

Hale said the warming center is activated when the weather drops below 38 degrees Fahrenheit or there is a 50 percent chance of rain.

"We basically use the National Weather Service a few days in advance and then send out a massive email blast and social media post to gather volunteers," he said.

Once CAPSLO gets enough volunteers, it makes a formal announcement at 11 a.m. that the warming center will be open later that day. Volunteers are sorted into their preferred three-hour shifts in four blocks from 7 p.m., when the shelter opens, until it closes at 7 a.m.

"Our check-in time for those looking to take advantage of the center is 7 p.m. so most of the volunteers in that early portion are handling that part," he said. "Then, from there, they show the attendees where they are staying, get them fresh linens for their beds, and snacks from our kitchen."

Volunteers receive a crash course on how to interact with attendees, where to find amenities, and where to go if they have questions.

"Every volunteer's main job is to stay in the center and make sure the guests have whatever they need taken care of that we can provide to them," Hale said. "For some that means snacks, but that can also include full meals, which we also provide in partnership with the main center's food bank."

Hale also said that those housed overnight gain access to 40 Prado's showers after 10 p.m. if they want to freshen up before bed.

"We also make sure that there is at least one CAPSLO worker present on-site so that the volunteers helping the guests are never completely without guidance," Hale said. "I think that's comforting for both the guests and volunteers."

When rainstorms hit like the ones last January and March, many of the unhoused population SLO County have almost nowhere to go to stay dry.

"I think having warming centers like this is important," he said. "Those massive storms last year impacted everyone in the community."

Hale said even if you can't volunteer in person, donating clothing, food, and even money can help.

"Things like socks, blankets, tents, even underwear, those things mean a lot to the people that stay with us," he said. "Another way to volunteer is just spreading the word, whether that is in person or on social media to anyone who might be interested in helping or knows/is someone who needs the space."

Visit CAPSLO's website to find a volunteer form and requirements or visit 40 Prado in person (40 Prado Road, SLO) to stay informed about the latest opportunities.

"Rainy weather out here can be a trying time for everyone," he said. "But to have these centers in case something like that happens again means there are a lot fewer people out there getting stuck in the cold, or even worse, falling victim to the rain or flooding."

