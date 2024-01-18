Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
Pin It
Email
Favorite

January 18, 2024 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Citizen Kane 

By
click to enlarge IS THAT YOU, WILLIAM RANDOLPH HEARST? Orson Wells directs himself as publishing tycoon Charles Foster Kane, in the 1941 classic Citizen Kane, screening on Jan. 19, as part of the Bay Theatre's Salty Cinema series. - PHOTO COURTESY OF RKO RADIO PICTURES, INC.
  • Photo Courtesy Of RKO Radio Pictures, Inc.
  • IS THAT YOU, WILLIAM RANDOLPH HEARST? Orson Wells directs himself as publishing tycoon Charles Foster Kane, in the 1941 classic Citizen Kane, screening on Jan. 19, as part of the Bay Theatre's Salty Cinema series.
blastfromthepast.png

What's it rated? PG

When? 1941

Where's it showing? Bay Theatre on Friday, Jan. 19, at 6 p.m. ($10 at my805tix.com)

There's a reason Citizen Kane frequently tops lists for the greatest film ever made. On a technical level, there's its innovative lighting design, which is further highlighted by filming in black and white even though color was available at the time. Cinematographer Gregg Toland was praised for his inventive camera focusing technique, as was the dramatic editing by Robert Wise. It was star Orson Welles' debut as director, and his groundbreaking nonlinear storytelling was masterful.

Technical aspects aside, it's a terrific story that begins with publishing magnet Charles Foster Kane's death, focusing on his final utterance: "rosebud." What did it mean? The film, through flashback episodes of his life and in correspondence and interviews, lays bare his spiritual and ethical decline.

You can see the film, which was loosely based on the life of William Randolph Hearst, on the big screen at Morro Bay's Bay Theatre this Friday, Jan. 19. Watch as investigative reporter Jerry Thompson (William Alland) searches for the meaning of Kane's last words through archives and interviews with Kane's business manager, an old friend, and a past lover, and in the process unearths the portrait of a powerful man whose successes appear pyrrhic. (119 min.) Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite

Trending

Latest in Movies

  |  

More Movies »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Camera, a new movie filmed in Morro Bay, screens at The Bay Theatre on Jan. 20 Read More

  2. Ferrari offers a thrilling account of racing icon Enzo Ferrari's pivotal 1957 season Read More

  3. Seminal hardcore punk band Black Flag plays The Siren on Jan. 18 Read More

  4. Hearst heist history: A new novel explores the drama and unexpected twists of Patty Hearst's 1974 kidnapping Read More

  5. On his new album, Phil Lee sings songs that slay Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2024 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation