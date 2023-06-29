Gearhub: What you’ll need to enhance your comfort, protect your hearing, and keep you safe at outdoor music festivals 

click to enlarge Photo by Jayson Mellom

While music festivals and backpacking seem eons apart, the two activities are pretty similar. You’re in relatively remote areas for multiple days, spending several hours on your feet, and baking in the hot sun. You ration your food, need plenty of water, and spend your nights camping.

Like backpacking, investing in quality gear can make a big difference in someone’s festival experience. Here are some essentials everyone should consider before their next festival.

Handheld fan

Festival season runs during the hottest time of the year in the U.S. and a handheld fan is game-changing to cool yourself off in the sun or in a packed crowd. You can either get a folding fan or a travel-sized, battery-powered fan. They are easy to store, lightweight, and most are long-lasting. Some battery-powered fans also include misters that can spritz water—which can be really refreshing when sweating in high temperatures.

Folding fans run from $10 to $25, and battery-powered fans run from $9 to $20. Check the festival’s rules surrounding battery-powered fans before bringing in to the festival.

Ear plugs

Hearing loss or damage starts at 85 decibels of sound, and most music festivals play music at 95 to 120 decibels. Ear plugs are a great way to prevent hearing loss, ringing, and damage.

Disposable foam ear plugs are available in bulk online, but they aren’t the best because they muffle the music. Purchasing a pair of reusable ear plugs designed for shows makes a huge difference in sound quality, reduces ringing afterward, and are supposed to prevent hearing loss.

Reusable ear plugs run from $15 to $30 on Amazon. I purchased Hearprotek high fidelity concert ear plugs for $19 and they come with two sets of plugs and storage containers.

Water bladder/hydration pack

Hydration is key at music festivals. Investing in a hydration backpack or a water bladder to put in a small backpack frees up your arms for dancing and stores more water than most bottles—allowing you to spend more time grooving and less time in line for refills.

A pack can also store other things you’ll need during the day, including sun screen, a fan, a jacket or pashmina for the evening, protein bars (if allowed), and sunglasses. Keep your ID, credit cards, and other valuables stored in the front of your body—either in a strap pocket or carry a fanny pack/purse.

Most music festivals allow bladders in (as long as they’re empty) and have plenty of refill stations inside, but always double-check the festival’s rules, maps, and regulations to confirm. Hydration backpacks start at $17, and a water bladder runs from $12 to $30.

Foot inserts

I once walked 10 miles per day at a three-day music festival without foot inserts, and my feet were exhausted and blistered. Adding foot inserts to your pre-festival shopping list is a must: They add an extra layer of support and help prevent rubbing and blisters.

Buy foot inserts that will best support your foot shape and try to get a new pair after a few years since they wear down over time. I bought Dr. Scholl’s Tri-Comfort Insoles for heel, arch support, and ball of foot comfort with “target cushioning” for $8.97 on Amazon, and I’ve been very happy with my purchase.

However, foot inserts don’t do all of the work. Make sure to break in any new shoes you want to wear at the festival or bring your most comfortable pair. Your feet will thank you later!

Foot inserts run from $8 to $49 on Amazon. ∆