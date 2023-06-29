Get Outside - Summer/Fall 2023 

Variety is the spice of outdoor life. Isn’t that what “they” say? Everywhere I look on the Central Coast, there’s something new going on—whether it’s an event or sport or place to be and see. In this summer/fall issue, we talk about a trail that aims to connect Oregon to Mexico along 1,250 miles of the coast and what is happening to complete segments closer to home. We also take you rock climbing, check out Morro Bay’s Ironman 70.3, learn how to make a backyard pizza oven, and find out what the local beavers are doing. You can read about the shortest hike around with the best view, where to learn about sheep shearing and being a mountain man, the 411 on rowing, and how to prep for a festival. This issue is full of new and different things! So get to reading.
—Camillia Lanham, Editor
California Coastal Trail
By Camillia Lanham
Black Hill
By Glen Starkey
Open space safety
By Peter Johnson
DIY pizza oven
By Glen Starkey
Canned adult beverages
By Taylor O'Connor
Beaver habitat
By Peter Johnson
Where to climb rock
By Adrian Rosas
Morro Bay's Ironman
By Peter Johnson
La Purísima Mission
By Caleb Wiseblood
Festival wear
By Taylor O'Connor
The rowers club
By Camillia Lanham
