June 30, 2023 Special Issues & Guides » Get Outside

Get Outside - Summer/Fall 2023 

The Central Coast Guide to Everything Outside

By

New to you

Variety is the spice of outdoor life. Isn’t that what “they” say? Everywhere I look on the Central Coast, there’s something new going on—whether it’s an event or sport or place to be and see. In this summer/fall issue, we talk about a trail that aims to connect Oregon to Mexico along 1,250 miles of the coast and what is happening to complete segments closer to home. We also take you rock climbing, check out Morro Bay’s Ironman 70.3, learn how to make a backyard pizza oven, and find out what the local beavers are doing. You can read about the shortest hike around with the best view, where to learn about sheep shearing and being a mountain man, the 411 on rowing, and how to prep for a festival. This issue is full of new and different things! So get to reading.

—Camillia Lanham, Editor

The Winter/Spring issue of Get Outside will publish in March 2024.


Get Outside - Summer/Fall Issue

Cover story

01-boar.jpg

California Coastal Trail
By Camillia Lanham










Trailblazing
02-joshuatree.jpg

Black Hill
By Glen Starkey










03-wineadventures.jpg

Open space safety
By Peter Johnson










Outdoor Kitchen

05-salt.jpg

DIY pizza oven
By Glen Starkey










06-doughnuts.jpg

Canned adult beverages
By Taylor O'Connor













Features

08-carrizo.jpg

Beaver habitat
By Peter Johnson










09-orcutt.jpg

Where to climb rock
By Adrian Rosas










10-disc.jpg

Morro Bay's Ironman
By Peter Johnson









PHOTO BY ALEXANDRA WALLACE
  • PHOTO BY ALEXANDRA WALLACE

La Purísima Mission
By Caleb Wiseblood









Gear Hub

PHOTO BY JAYSON MELLOM
  • Photo by Jayson Mellom

Festival wear
By Taylor O'Connor











go-gearhub-rowing-mb-contents.jpg

The rowers club
By Camillia Lanham



















Get Outside is published and distributed throughout Northern Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County twice a year.

1010 Marsh St.
San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
(805) 546-8208
Get Outside © 2023
A New Times publication

