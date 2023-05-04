Best of SLO County 2023: Recreation 

click to enlarge

Best Health Club/Gym

Kennedy Club Fitness

Arroyo Grande, Atascadero, Paso Robles, SLO

Best Yoga Studio

Spark Yoga

977 E. Foothill Blvd., suite 111, SLO

1289 Laurel Lane, SLO

(805) 439-1848

Photo By Jayson Mellom

SPAR IT OUT Paragon Brazilian Jiu Jitzu instructor Jon Green (left) tangles with J.T. Lyon at the Best Martial Arts Studio, which has locations in SLO, Atascadero, Arroyo Grande, and Paso Robles.

Best Martial Arts Studio

Paragon Brazilian Jiu Jitsu

SLO, Atascadero, Arroyo Grande, Paso Robles

(805) 305-7512

Best Bike Trail

Bob Jones Trail

Avila Beach

(805) 544-9096

Best Bike Shop

Art's Cyclery

3988 Short St., No. 110, SLO

(805) 439-3915

Best Bike Rental

Foothill Cyclery

767 E. Foothill Blvd., suite B, SLO

(805) 541-4101

Best Hike

Pismo Preserve

80 Mattie Road, Pismo Beach

(805) 544-9096

Best ADA Accessible Trail

Bob Jones Trail

Avila Beach

(805) 544-9096

Best Outdoor Store

The Mountain Air

667 Marsh St., suite D, SLO

(805) 543-1676

Best Campground

Lopez Lake Recreation Area

6800 Lopez Drive, Arroyo Grande

(805) 788-2381

Best Horseback Rides

Madonna Inn Trail Rides

100 Madonna Road, SLO

(805) 550-5307

Best Tack Shop

Riding Warehouse

181 Suburban Road, SLO

(800) 620-9145

Photo By Jayson Mellom

STAND UP Local legend Van Curaza cheers on a student who catches a wave. He knows that "all dreams need to start somewhere" and gives the Best Surf Lessons through the Van Curaza Surf School.

Best Surf Lessons

Van Curaza Surf School

598 Front St., Avila Beach

(805) 543-7873

Best Surf Shop

Central Coast Surfboards

855 Marsh St., SLO

(805) 541-1129

Best Skateboard Shop

Central Coast Surfboards

855 Marsh St., SLO

(805) 541-1129

Best Place to Get Swimwear

SLO Swim

795 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 781-9604

Best Dive Shop

SLO Ocean Currents

3121 S. Higuera, suite B, SLO

(805) 544-7227

Best Watersport Rental

Avila Beach Paddlesports

3915 Avila Beach Drive, Avila Beach

(805) 704-6902

Best Boat Rental

Lopez Lake Marina

6820 Lopez Drive, Arroyo Grande

(805) 489-1006

Best Fishing Charter

Virg's Landing

1169 Market Ave., Morro Bay

(805) 772-1222

Best Hotel or Resort

Hotel San Luis Obispo

877 Palm St., SLO

(805) 235-0700

You don't have to stay at Hotel San Luis Obispo to enjoy most of the resort's diverse array of amenities—outdoor rooftop dining, spa offerings, courtyard concerts, art classes, and much more. But patrons—whether they be out-of-towners or Central Coast locals seeking a luxurious staycation—who do decide to book one of the resort's rooms, suites, or studios for a night, or two, or three, or indefinitely have the distinct honor of lodging at the Best Hotel or Resort in all of San Luis Obispo County. So, what are you waiting for? Grab your luggage!

—Caleb Wiseblood

Best Golf Course

Monarch Dunes Golf Club

1606 Trilogy Pkwy., Nipomo

(805) 343-9459, Ext. 1

Photo By Jayson Mellom

HAPPY TAILS Laguna Lake Park has a lot of things—trails, water, a disc golf course—but a favorite for many locals is the dog park, where canines can and do run free with their besties.

Best Dog Park

Laguna Lake Park

504 Madonna Road, SLO

(805) 781-7302

Best Thing About SLO County

The people and community Δ