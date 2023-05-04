Best of SLO County 2023: You voted on your favorites, and here they are! 

click to enlarge

Are you ready to watch all the surfers trying to catch this next set? Because there are a lot of winners in line. More than 200 restaurants, bars, local businesses, and community members hopped on this party wave and rode it all the way into this issue, thanks to you, dear readers, who voted for your favorites in our annual readers poll. Grab a seat in the sand and crack a beverage as you open up the largest issue of the year to figure out who was rad enough to take home the title of Best of San Luis Obispo County.