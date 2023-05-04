Best of SLO County 2023: Services 

click to enlarge

Best Computer Repair Shop

Alltech Computers

917 E. Grand Ave., Arroyo Grande

(805) 474-1169

[email protected]

alltechslo.com

facebook.com/alltechcomputersag

Best Cleaning Service

Pioneer Carpet Cleaners

1376 Phillips Lane, SLO

(805) 544-4761

[email protected]

pioneerslo.com

@pioneercarpetcleaners

facebook.com/PioneerCarpet

Best General Contractor

FORM Design + Build

2436 Broad St., SLO

(805) 547-2344

[email protected]

formdesignbuild.com

@formdesignbuildinc

facebook.com/FORMDesignBuildInc

Best Home Painting Service

Browder Painting Company

811 Ricardo Court, SLO

(805) 544-0547

[email protected]

browderpainting.com

@browderpainting

facebook.com/browderpainting

Best Landscape Service

Purlieu Landscape Design & Build

725 Buckley Road, suite A, SLO

(805) 439-1757

[email protected]

purlieulandscapes.com

@purlieulandscapes

facebook.com/purlieulandscapes

Best Handyman

BEBAH SLO - Chuck Hitzman

(415) 269-5903

[email protected]

@bebahslo

facebook.com/chuck.hitzman

click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

THEY DO PIPES The gang at Bell's Plumbing Repair can take care of your plumbing emergencies, repairs, and more. Why? They were voted Best Plumber in SLO County.

Best Plumber

Bell's Plumbing Repair Inc.

3144 El Camino Real, Atascadero

(805) 466-1610

facebook.com/Bells-Plumbing-Repair-168666133148853

Best Electrician

Unity Electric

(805) 704-0929

[email protected]

unity-electric.com

@unityelectric

facebook.com/unityelectriccentralcoast

Best Moving Company

Meathead Movers

3600 S. Higuera St., SLO

(805) 544-6328

[email protected]

meatheadmovers.com

@meatheadmovers

facebook.com/MeatheadMovers

Best Pest Control Service

Brezden Pest Control

3261 S. Higuera St., suite 100, SLO

(805) 544-9446

[email protected]

brezdenpest.com

@brezdenpestcontrol

facebook.com/Brezden.Pest.Control

Best Pool/Spa Care Service

Carefree Pools and Spas

202B Tank Farm Road, SLO

(805) 544-7773

[email protected]

carefreepoolsandspas.com

Best Tree Trimming Service

Greenvale Tree

(805) 544-1124

[email protected]

greenvaletree.com

@greenvale.tree

facebook.com/greenvale.tree

Best Auto Repair Shop

Rizzoli's Automotive

SLO, Grover Beach, Morro Bay

(805) 254-7047

rizzolisautomotive.com

@rizzolisautomotiveinc

facebook.com/RizzolisAutomotiveSLO

Best Oil Change

Jiffy Lube Multicare

SLO, Arroyo Grande, Atascadero, Paso Robles

jiffylube.com

Best Smog Check

Rizzoli's Automotive

2584 Victoria Ave., SLO

(805) 215-1793

rizzolisautomotive.com

@rizzolisautomotiveinc

facebook.com/RizzolisAutomotiveSLO

Best Accounting Practice

Glenn Burdette

1150 Palm St., SLO

102 S. Vine St., Paso Robles

(805) 544-1441

[email protected]

glennburdette.com

facebook.com/glennburdette

click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

SERVICE WITH A SMILE Elena Robinett will help you with your clothing cleaning needs at Paul's Dry Cleaners in SLO, the Best Dry Cleaner for many years running.

Best Dry Cleaner

Paul's Dry Cleaners

214 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 543-2250

[email protected]

paulsdrycleaners.com

Best Law Office

Harris Personal Injury

1025 Farmhouse Lane, No. 2F, SLO

(805) 544-0100

[email protected]

harrispersonalinjury.com

@harrispersonalinjury

facebook.com/HarrisPersonalInjury

Best Local Bank/Credit Union

SESLOC

Arroyo Grande, Atascadero, Paso Robles, SLO

[email protected]

sesloc.org

facebook.com/sesloc

Best Mortgage Company

Central Coast Lending

601 Morro Bay Blvd., Morro Bay

(805) 543-5626

[email protected]

centralcoastlending.com

@central_coast_lending

facebook.com/CentralCoastLending

Best Real Estate Company (city specific)

Richardson Sotheby's International Realty

735 Tank Farm Road, suite 130, SLO

(805) 781-6040

[email protected]operties.com

richardsonproperties.com

@richardsonsothebysrealty

facebook.com/RichardsonProp

Best Acupuncturist

Zen Den

1349 Monterey St., SLO

(805) 360-5800

[email protected]

zendenslo.com

@zendenslo

facebook.com/zendenslo

Best Audiologist

Karen Scott Audiology

3220 S. Higuera St., suite 320, SLO

(805) 541-1790

[email protected]

karenscottaudiology.com

Best Chiropractic Office

Affinity Chiropractic Center

3565 S. Higuera St., SLO

(805) 544-8884

[email protected]

affinchiro.com

facebook.com/Drlyondc

Best Doctor

Dr. Rene Bravo

3241 S. Higuera St., SLO

(805) 544-4460

[email protected]

bravopediatrics.com

facebook.com/people/Bravo-Pediatrics/100063708866029

Best Dentist

Aerovista Dental

835 Aerovista Place, No. 210, SLO

(805) 543-4266

aerovistadental.com

@aerovistadental

facebook.com/aerovistadental

Best Orthodontist

Dr. Brett Garrett (Garrett Orthodontics)

1312 Garden St., SLO

1040 E. Grand Ave., Arroyo Grande

(805) 544-3223

[email protected]

garrettortho.com

@garrettortho_centralcoast

Best Physical Therapist

Movement for Life Physical Therapy

805 Aerovista Place, suite 104, SLO

(805) 543-7771

movementforlife.com

@teammovementforlife

facebook.com/teammovementforlife

Best Plastic Surgery Center

Dr. Wally Hosn

1250 Peach St., suite D, SLO

(805) 541-0330

[email protected]

iloveplasticsurgery.com

@drwallyhosn

facebook.com/drwallyhosn

Best Lasik Surgery

Limberg Eye Surgery

1270 Peach St., SLO

(805) 541-1342

[email protected]

limbergeyesurgery.com

Best Life Coach

Kym Showers Life Coach

kymshowerslifecoach.com

@kymshowerslifecoach

facebook.com/kym.m.showers

Best In-home Senior Care

Central Coast Home Health and Hospice

253 Granada Drive, suite D, SLO

(805) 543-2244

[email protected]

centralcoasthomehealth.com

@centralcoasthomehealth

facebook.com/CCHH08

Best Retirement Home

The Villages of SLO

55 Broad St., SLO

(805) 543-2300

[email protected]

villagesofslo.com

facebook.com/villagesofslo

Best Child Care/Preschool

United Methodist Children's Center

1515 Fredericks St., SLO

(805) 549-0332

[email protected]

sloumcc.org

@sloumcc

facebook.com/profile.php?id=100066600485053

Best Veterinary Clinic

Animal Care Clinic

162 Cross St., SLO

(805) 545-8212

[email protected]

animalcareclinicslo.com

@animalcareclinicslo

facebook.com/animalcareclinic

Best Pet Grooming Service

PuppyCuts Grooming Salon

1248 E. Grand Ave., suite C, Arroyo Grande

175 Tank Farm Road, SLO

(805) 801-8785

[email protected]

puppycuts-grooming-salon.business.site

@puppycutsag

facebook.com/PuppyCutsAG

click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

PET VACAY Your pet deserves to be pampered while you're away, so you might as well drop them off for a getaway staycation at the Best Pet Sitter/Boarding—Thousand Hills Pet Resort in SLO.

Best Pet sitter/Boarding

Thousand Hills Pet Resort

173 Buckley Road, SLO

(805) 250-4491

[email protected]

thousandhillspetresort.com

@thousandhillspetresort

facebook.com/thousandhillspetresort

Best Hair Salon

Kindred - A Beauty Collective

310 Front St., Avila Beach

(805) 439-3773

[email protected]

@kindredbeautycollective

facebook.com/kindredbeautycollective

Best Barber Shop

The Ritual

787 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 596-0360

[email protected]

theritual805.com

@theritual805

facebook.com/TheRitual805

Best Nail Salon

Private Beach Salon

1211 E. Grand Ave., suite 102, Arroyo Grande

(805) 270-4198

[email protected]

privatebeachsalon.com

@privatebeach805

facebook.com/privatebeach805

Best Lash Bar

Aloha Lash Girl

695 Price St., Pismo Beach

(808) 640-3262

[email protected]

alohalash.co

@alohalashgirl

facebook.com/alohalashgirl

Best Place for Skin Care

Aesthera MedSpa

931 N. Oak Park Blvd., suite 101, Pismo Beach

(805) 574-4037

[email protected]

aestheramedspa.com

@aesthera.aesthetics

facebook.com/aesthera.aesthetics

Best Place to Get Waxed

The Cheeky Parlor

2040 Parker St., SLO

(805) 457 5814

[email protected]

thecheekyparlor.com

@thecheekyparlor

facebook.com/cheekyparlor

Best Place to Get a Massage

Sandalwood Spa

1645 Trilogy Parkway, Nipomo

(805) 343-7520

[email protected]

monarchduneshoa.com/web/pages/sandalwood-spa

@sandalwood_spa

facebook.com/sandalwoodtrilogy

Best Use of Taxpayers' Money

Bike lanes

Best Nonprofit Organization

Woods Humane Society

875 Oklahoma Ave., SLO

2300 Ramona Road, Atascadero

(805) 543-9316

[email protected]

woodshumanesociety.org

@woodshumanesociety

facebook.com/WoodsHumaneSociety

Best Environmental Watchdog

ECOSLO

1012 Pacific St. suite B-1, SLO

(805) 544-1777

[email protected]

ecoslo.org

@ecoslo

facebook.com/ECOSLO

click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

BEST VETS SUPPORT (left to right) Bob Amaral, Steve Sales, Jack Ravin, Yvonne Hampton, Randy Arseneau, Shane Bagnall, and 2,400 other members make up Elks Lodge No. 322 in SLO, which gives grants and donations to community organizations every year and is a friend to veterans.

Best Veterans Support Organization

Elks Lodge 322

222 Elks Lane, SLO

(805) 543-0322

[email protected]

elks.org/lodges/home.cfm?lodgenumber=322

@sloelks

facebook.com/sloelks

"So long as there are veterans, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks will never forget them"— so goes the national Elks pledge as it relates to veterans. At both the national and local level, Elks Lodges are committed to supporting those who served. The San Luis Obispo Elks Lodge secures grants for veterans for events such as the World Para Surfing Championships hosted by AmpSurf. They host resource fairs for vets; fundraisers; special dinners such as the reoccurring Veterans Pork Chop Dinners, which are free for vets; as well as provide a meeting place for local veterans' groups. Never forget.

—Glen Starkey

click to enlarge File Photo By Jayson Mellom

SLO FAVE Readers voted Erica Stewart, who won the 2022 election to be San Luis Obispo's mayor, as the Best Public Official. She's everything, everywhere, all at once.

Best Public Official

Erica Stewart

990 Palm St., SLO

(805) 540-1154

[email protected]

slocity.org/government/mayor-and-city-council Δ