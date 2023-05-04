Best of SLO County 2023: Eats 

Fish Gaucho
1244 Park St., Paso Robles
(805) 239-3333
Robin's Restaurant
4095 Burton Drive, Cambria
(805) 927-5007
Giuseppe's Cucina Rustica
891 Price St., Pismo Beach
849 Monterey St., SLO
(805) 773-2870
Following a farm-to-fork ethos since its beginnings in 1988, Giuseppe's is a local institution that in so many ways embodies the culture of San Luis Obispo County. The food is tremendous and locally sourced. The space is inviting, the service is on point, and the vibe is classy yet low-key. Its reputation is such that on every visit, whether it's to the Pismo Beach or SLO location, you're more than likely to see and share a moment with someone you know in the community. From the pastas and meats, to the soups and salads, to the wine and cocktails, Giuseppe's never misses.
—Peter Johnson
Ember
1200 E. Grand Ave., suite 101, Arroyo Grande
(805) 474-7700
The Spoon Trade
294 W. Grand Ave., Grover Beach
(805) 904-6773
Louisa's Place Restaurant
964 Higuera St., SLO
(805) 541-0227
Lido Restaurant & Lounge
2727 Shell Beach Road, Pismo Beach
(805) 773-8900
Firestone Grill
1001 Higuera St., SLO
(805) 783-1001
Finney's Crafthouse
857 Monterey St., SLO
(805) 439-2556
facebook.com/Finneyscrafthouse
Novo Restaurant & Lounge
726 Higuera St., SLO
(805) 543-3986
Mei's Chinese Restaurant
1759 Shell Beach Road, Shell Beach
(805) 773-2908
facebook.com/pages/Meis-Chinese-Restaurant/121668924510235
Shalimar
3820 Broad St., SLO
(805) 781-0766
Goshi
570 Higuera St., suite 155, SLO
772 Pine St., Paso Robles
(805) 543-8942
Petra Mediterranean Pizza & Grill
1210 Higuera St., SLO
(805) 439-1999
Nothing can satisfy the need for a juicy gyro and fresh tabbouleh better than Petra. Its generous platters give you your fill and then some. The turmeric rice is soft and fluffy and an extra order of tzatziki is a must. Order some hummus and a side of warm pita to share with friends or family and stay awhile. If Mediterranean dishes aren't your thing (or you have a picky eater in the group) Petra's pizzas are to die for. The crisp crust crunches with every bite and it pulls the savory flavors of popular Mediterranean dishes with the tang of tomato sauce and cheese to tie it all together. Build your own or pick one of the pies on the menu. You can't go wrong!
—Taylor O'Connor
Efren's Mexican Restaurant
1720 Beach St., Oceano
1285 Laurel Lane, SLO
(805) 489-2385
facebook.com/pages/Efrens-2/573150352782299
Thai Boat
3212 Broad St., No. 140, SLO
(805) 594-1638
Mersea's
3985 Avila Beach Drive, Avila Beach
(805) 548-2290
Pokirito
848 Foothill Blvd., SLO
(805) 439-2541
Old SLO BBQ Co.
670 Higuera St., SLO
3870-3 Broad St., SLO
(805) 285-2473
Old SLO BBQ is the prime post-hike pig-out zone. The Santa Maria-style oak-grilled meats are tender, juicy, and make a fitting reward at the end of any workout. The restaurant thinks so too. On Saturdays only, post your outdoor activity on social media and show it to an Old SLO BBQ cashier for a 15 percent discount. Coupled with their pinquito beans and cowboy corn pie, Old SLO BBQ's tri-tip makes for the heartiest meal that's worthy of being crowned best barbecue. Don't forget to wash it all down with a craft beer or two that they have on tap.
—Bulbul Rajagopal
Ziggy's
594 California Blvd., SLO
1227 Pine St., Paso Robles
(805) 439-4399
Depalo & Sons
2665 Shell Beach Road, suite L, Shell Beach
(805) 773-1589
facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057090714693
Zen Dog
11175 Los Osos Valley Road, SLO
(805) 550-0689
Will Torres
1743 Pico Court, SLO
(805) 714-4245
Rib Line
359 W. Grand Ave., Grover Beach
12308 Los Osos Valley Road, SLO
(805) 543-7427
Arroyo Grande Meat Company
120 E. Branch St., Arroyo Grande
(805) 489-2693
Giovanni's Fish Market & Gallery
1001 Front St., Morro Bay
1-877-552-4467
facebook.com/GiovannisFishMarket
Tacos de Acapulco
596 California Blvd., SLO
(805) 543-9100
Lincoln Market & Deli
496 Broad St., SLO
(805) 543-3443
facebook.com/LincolnMarketandDeli
Taqueria El Guero
1122 Chorro St., SLO
1490 E. Grand Ave., Arroyo Grande
(805) 540-4637
Sylvester's Burgers
Los Osos, Atascadero, Oceano
High Street Deli
350 High St., SLO
1326 Second St., Los Osos
(805) 541-4738
Jocko's Steakhouse
125 N. Thompson Ave., Nipomo
(805) 929-3686
HELLAHOT
570 Higuera St., suite 104, SLO
(805) 439-2687
Woodstock's Pizza
1000 Higuera St., SLO
(805) 541-4420
Flour House
690 Higuera St., SLO
(805) 544-5282
facebook.com/Flour-House-SLO-1103189849695534
Firestone Grill
1001 Higuera St., SLO
(805) 783-1001
Splash Café
197 Pomeroy Ave., Pismo Beach
1491 Monterey St., SLO
(805) 773-4653
facebook.com/SplashCafeChowder
Raku Ramen
799 E. Foothill Blvd, suite A, SLO
(805) 439-3088
Black Sheep Bar & Grill
1117 Chorro St., SLO
(805) 544-7433
McConnell's Fine Ice Creams
868 Monterey St., SLO
(805) 439-5055
facebook.com/mcconnells.icecream
SLO Froyo n' Italian Ice
956 Higuera St., SLO
facebook.com/profile.php?id=100073203202519
SloDoCo
Atascadero, SLO (two locations)
(805) 782-9766
Madonna Inn
100 Madonna Road, SLO
(805) 784-2433
Linn's Easy As Pie Cafe
4251 Bridge St., Cambria
(805) 924-3050
Bread Bike
2060A Parker St., SLO
(805) 242-1588
SLO Olive
958 Higuera St., SLO
(805) 439-2455