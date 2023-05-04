Best of SLO County 2023: Eats 

click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

HAPPY-TIZER Grab an ahi crudo—sushi grade ahi, avocado, shaved cabbage, cilantro crema, and a lime vinaigrette with crisp corn tostadas—to start your meal off right at the Best North County Restaurant, Fish Gaucho in Paso Robles.

click to enlarge

Best North County Restaurant

Fish Gaucho

1244 Park St., Paso Robles

(805) 239-3333

[email protected]

fishgaucho.com

@fishgaucho

facebook.com/FishGaucho

Best North Coast Restaurant

Robin's Restaurant

4095 Burton Drive, Cambria

(805) 927-5007

[email protected]

robinsrestaurant.com

@robins_restaurant

facebook.com/RobinsRestaurant

Best San Luis Obispo Restaurant

Giuseppe's Cucina Rustica

891 Price St., Pismo Beach

849 Monterey St., SLO

(805) 773-2870

[email protected]

giuseppesrestaurant.com

@slogiuseppes

facebook.com/PismoGiuseppes

Following a farm-to-fork ethos since its beginnings in 1988, Giuseppe's is a local institution that in so many ways embodies the culture of San Luis Obispo County. The food is tremendous and locally sourced. The space is inviting, the service is on point, and the vibe is classy yet low-key. Its reputation is such that on every visit, whether it's to the Pismo Beach or SLO location, you're more than likely to see and share a moment with someone you know in the community. From the pastas and meats, to the soups and salads, to the wine and cocktails, Giuseppe's never misses.

—Peter Johnson

Best South County Restaurant

Ember

1200 E. Grand Ave., suite 101, Arroyo Grande

(805) 474-7700

[email protected]

emberwoodfire.com

@emberrestaurant

facebook.com/emberrestaurant

Best South Coast Restaurant

The Spoon Trade

294 W. Grand Ave., Grover Beach

(805) 904-6773

[email protected]

thespoontrade.com

@the_spoon_trade

facebook.com/thespoontrade

Best Breakfast

Louisa's Place Restaurant

964 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 541-0227

louisasplace.com

Best Weekend Brunch

Lido Restaurant & Lounge

2727 Shell Beach Road, Pismo Beach

(805) 773-8900

[email protected]

thedolphinbay.com

@dolphinbay.lido

facebook.com/DolphinBayResort

Best Family-Friendly Restaurant (TIE)

Firestone Grill

1001 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 783-1001

[email protected]

firestonegrill.com

@firestonegrill

facebook.com/FirestoneGrill

Finney's Crafthouse

857 Monterey St., SLO

(805) 439-2556

[email protected]

finneyscrafthouse.com

@finneyscrafthouse

facebook.com/Finneyscrafthouse

Best Outdoor Dining

Novo Restaurant & Lounge

726 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 543-3986

[email protected]

novorestaurant.com

@novorestaurant

facebook.com/NovoRestaurant

Best Chinese Food

Mei's Chinese Restaurant

1759 Shell Beach Road, Shell Beach

(805) 773-2908

meischineserestaurant.com

facebook.com/pages/Meis-Chinese-Restaurant/121668924510235

Best Indian Food

Shalimar

3820 Broad St., SLO

(805) 781-0766

[email protected]

shalimarslo.com

@shalimarindianrestaurant

facebook.com/shalimarslo

Best Italian Food

Best Japanese Food

Goshi

570 Higuera St., suite 155, SLO

772 Pine St., Paso Robles

(805) 543-8942

goshislo.com

@goshislo

facebook.com/GoshiSLO

Best Mediterranean Food

Petra Mediterranean Pizza & Grill

1210 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 439-1999

eatpetra.com

@eatpetra

facebook.com/petraSLO?fref=ts

Nothing can satisfy the need for a juicy gyro and fresh tabbouleh better than Petra. Its generous platters give you your fill and then some. The turmeric rice is soft and fluffy and an extra order of tzatziki is a must. Order some hummus and a side of warm pita to share with friends or family and stay awhile. If Mediterranean dishes aren't your thing (or you have a picky eater in the group) Petra's pizzas are to die for. The crisp crust crunches with every bite and it pulls the savory flavors of popular Mediterranean dishes with the tang of tomato sauce and cheese to tie it all together. Build your own or pick one of the pies on the menu. You can't go wrong!

—Taylor O'Connor

Best Mexican Food

Efren's Mexican Restaurant

1720 Beach St., Oceano

1285 Laurel Lane, SLO

(805) 489-2385

[email protected]

efrensmexicanrestaurant.com

@efrensrestaurant

facebook.com/pages/Efrens-2/573150352782299

Best Thai Food

Thai Boat

3212 Broad St., No. 140, SLO

(805) 594-1638

[email protected]

thaiboatsloca.com

facebook.com/thaiboatslo

click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

OCEANSIDE Partake of a blackened salmon Caesar salad at the Best Seafood Restaurant—Mersea's in Port San Luis—where you can nosh while watching the waves.

Best Seafood

Mersea's

3985 Avila Beach Drive, Avila Beach

(805) 548-2290

[email protected]

merseas.com

@merseasonthepier

facebook.com/Merseas

Best Sushi

Best Poke

Pokirito

848 Foothill Blvd., SLO

(805) 439-2541

[email protected]

poki-rito.com

@pokirito.slo

facebook.com/pokirito

Best Barbecue

Old SLO BBQ Co.

670 Higuera St., SLO

3870-3 Broad St., SLO

(805) 285-2473

[email protected]

oldsanluisbbq.com

@oldslobbq

facebook.com/oldsanluisbbq

Old SLO BBQ is the prime post-hike pig-out zone. The Santa Maria-style oak-grilled meats are tender, juicy, and make a fitting reward at the end of any workout. The restaurant thinks so too. On Saturdays only, post your outdoor activity on social media and show it to an Old SLO BBQ cashier for a 15 percent discount. Coupled with their pinquito beans and cowboy corn pie, Old SLO BBQ's tri-tip makes for the heartiest meal that's worthy of being crowned best barbecue. Don't forget to wash it all down with a craft beer or two that they have on tap.

—Bulbul Rajagopal

Best Vegetarian Food

Ziggy's

594 California Blvd., SLO

1227 Pine St., Paso Robles

(805) 439-4399

[email protected]

eatziggys.com

@eatziggys

facebook.com/eatziggys

Best Vegan

Best Deli

Depalo & Sons

2665 Shell Beach Road, suite L, Shell Beach

(805) 773-1589

depaloandsons.com

@depaloandsons

facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057090714693

Best Food Truck

Zen Dog

11175 Los Osos Valley Road, SLO

(805) 550-0689

[email protected]

zendog805.com

@zen_dog805

facebook.com/zendogCA

Best Chef

Will Torres

1743 Pico Court, SLO

(805) 714-4245

[email protected]

@chefwill79

Best Caterer

Rib Line

359 W. Grand Ave., Grover Beach

12308 Los Osos Valley Road, SLO

(805) 543-7427

[email protected]

ribline.com

@ribline

facebook.com/RibLineSLO

Best Butcher

Arroyo Grande Meat Company

120 E. Branch St., Arroyo Grande

(805) 489-2693

[email protected]

agmeatcompany.com

@arroyograndemeatco

facebook.com/AGMEATCO

Best Fish Market

Giovanni's Fish Market & Gallery

1001 Front St., Morro Bay

1-877-552-4467

[email protected]

giovannisfishmarket.com

@giovannis_fish_market

facebook.com/GiovannisFishMarket

Best Burrito

Tacos de Acapulco

596 California Blvd., SLO

(805) 543-9100

facebook.com/tacosdeacapulco

click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

EAT GOOD TIMES Lincoln Market and Deli has a lot of good stuff, and the Almost Famous burrito—voted Best Breakfast Burrito—is no slacker: bacon or soy chorizo with eggs, tater tots, pinto beans, jack cheese, Zorro's salsa, and chipotle cream.

Best Breakfast Burrito

Lincoln Market & Deli

496 Broad St., SLO

(805) 543-3443

[email protected]

lincolnmarketanddeli.com

@lincolnmarketdeli

facebook.com/LincolnMarketandDeli

Best Taco

Taqueria El Guero

1122 Chorro St., SLO

1490 E. Grand Ave., Arroyo Grande

(805) 540-4637

taqueriaelguero.com

@taq.elguero

facebook.com/taq.elguero

Best Burger

Sylvester's Burgers

Los Osos, Atascadero, Oceano

[email protected]

sylvestersburgers.com

@sylvestersburgers

facebook.com/syl.burgers.osos

Best Sandwich

High Street Deli

350 High St., SLO

1326 Second St., Los Osos

(805) 541-4738

[email protected]

highstdeli.com

@highstreetdeli

facebook.com/highstreetdeli

Best Steak

Jocko's Steakhouse

125 N. Thompson Ave., Nipomo

(805) 929-3686

jockossteakhouse.com

Best Hot Chicken

HELLAHOT

570 Higuera St., suite 104, SLO

(805) 439-2687

[email protected]

hellahot.io

@hellahot

facebook.com/hellahotHQ

Best Pizza

Woodstock's Pizza

1000 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 541-4420

[email protected]

woodstocksslo.com

@woodstocksslo

facebook.com/woodstocksslo

Best Wood-Fired Pizza

Flour House

690 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 544-5282

[email protected]

flourhouseslo.com

@flourhouseslo

facebook.com/Flour-House-SLO-1103189849695534

Best Salad

Firestone Grill

1001 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 783-1001

[email protected]

firestonegrill.com

@firestonegrill

facebook.com/FirestoneGrill

Best Chowder

Splash Café

197 Pomeroy Ave., Pismo Beach

1491 Monterey St., SLO

(805) 773-4653

splashcafe.com

@splashcafe

facebook.com/SplashCafeChowder

Best Ramen

Raku Ramen

799 E. Foothill Blvd, suite A, SLO

(805) 439-3088

[email protected]

raku-ramen.com

@rakuramen.slo

facebook.com/rakuramenslo

Best Fish & Chips

Best Mac & Cheese

Black Sheep Bar & Grill

1117 Chorro St., SLO

(805) 544-7433

[email protected]

blacksheepslo.com

@blacksheepslo

facebook.com/blacksheepslo

Best Ice Cream

McConnell's Fine Ice Creams

868 Monterey St., SLO

(805) 439-5055

[email protected]

mcconnells.com

@mcconnellsicecreams

facebook.com/mcconnells.icecream

Best Froyo

SLO Froyo n' Italian Ice

956 Higuera St., SLO

[email protected]

slofroyo.com

@slofroyonice

facebook.com/profile.php?id=100073203202519

Best Doughnut

SloDoCo

Atascadero, SLO (two locations)

(805) 782-9766

[email protected]

slodoco.com

@slodoco

facebook.com/slodoco

Best Dessert

Madonna Inn

100 Madonna Road, SLO

(805) 784-2433

[email protected]

madonnainn.com

@madonnainn1958

facebook.com/MadonnaInn

Best Pie

Linn's Easy As Pie Cafe

4251 Bridge St., Cambria

(805) 924-3050

[email protected]

linnsfruitbin.com

facebook.com/linnsfruitbin

click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

TWO-FER Matt Gamara (left) and Bread Bike owner Sam DeNicola (right) snagged a pair of wins in this year's annual Best Of SLO County readers poll: Best Bakery and Best Bread.

Best Bread

Bread Bike

2060A Parker St., SLO

(805) 242-1588

[email protected]

slobreadbike.com

@bread.bike

facebook.com/slobreadbike

Best Bakery

Best Olive Oil

SLO Olive

958 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 439-2455

[email protected]

slo-olive.com

@slo.olive

facebook.com/SLOOLIVE ∆