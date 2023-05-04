Best of SLO County 2023: Goods 

click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

FRESH PRODUCE California Fresh Market has everything you could want in a grocery store: ready-made food, local fruits and veg, organic products, a vast alcohol selection, and whatever home products you might need, making it the county's Best Grocery Store.

click to enlarge

Best Grocery Store

California Fresh Market

555 Five Cities Drive, Pismo Beach

771 E. Foothill Blvd., SLO

(805) 250-1425

[email protected]

californiafreshmarket.com

@californiafreshmarkets

facebook.com/CaliforniaFreshMarkets

Best Farmers' Market

Downtown SLO Farmers' Market

Higuera Street, SLO

(805) 541-0286

[email protected]

downtownslo.com

@downtownslofarmersmarket

Best Natural Food Store

SLO Food Co-Op

2494 Victoria Ave., SLO

(805) 544-7928

[email protected]

slofood.coop

@slofoodcoop

facebook.com/SLOFoodCoop

Best Health/Supplement Store

SLO Food Co-Op

2494 Victoria Ave., SLO

(805) 544-7928

[email protected]

slofood.coop

@slofoodcoop

facebook.com/SLOFoodCoop

Best Antique Shop

Junk Girls

870 Monterey St., SLO

(805) 439-0123

[email protected]

junkgirls.com

@thejunkgirls

facebook.com/junkgirls

Nobody in town does antiques quite like Jenny Kompolt and Melissa James at Junk Girls. The artistic (and brilliantly resourceful) duo has been crafting art, lighting, furniture, jewelry, and home décor out of vintage recycled materials since 2009. Since opening a brick-and-mortar shop in downtown San Luis Obispo in 2018, Jenny and Melissa have only broadened their reach and expanded their selections that inspire the community. Whether it's a hand-stamped necklace made out of old cutlery, a snazzy coaster cut from a vinyl record, or a full-blown artistic lighting fixture, Junk Girls has something original and useful for everybody.

—Peter Johnson

Best Thrift Store

Goodwill Central Coast

Atascadero, Grover Beach, San Luis Obispo

[email protected]

ccgoodwill.org

@coastgoodwill

facebook.com/goodwillcentralcoast

Best Consignment Shop

Calico Trading Co.

883 Marsh St, SLO

calicotradingcompany.com

@calicotradingco

facebook.com/calicotradingcompany

click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

BUZZING Hands Gallery in downtown SLO is more than just a gallery and store. The Best Gift Shop has a curated selection of hand-crafted art that you can purchase for friends and family or just yourself.

Best Gift Shop

Hands Gallery

777 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 543-1921

[email protected]

handsgallery.com

@handsgalleryslo

facebook.com/HandsGallerySlo

click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

COZY COLLECTION (left to right) Shoug Albahar, Cherisse Sweeney, and Rachelle Knapp sell at the Best Home Furnishings Store in SLO County, Basalt Interiors—cozy, cool, and consistent.

Best Home Furnishings Store

Basalt Interiors

766 Higuera St., SLO

1025 Farmhouse Lane, SLO

(805) 439-1104

[email protected]

basaltinteriors.com

@basaltinteriors

facebook.com/basaltinteriors

Best Mattress Store

Christian's Mattress Xpress

SLO, Arroyo Grande, Atascadero, Paso Robles

[email protected]

christiansmattress.com

@christiansmattressca

facebook.com/christiansmattress

Best Solar Company

Sunrun

810 Fiero Lane, SLO

(833) 324-5886

sunrun.com

@sunrunsolar

facebook.com/sunrun

Best Hardware Store

Miner's Ace Hardware

SLO, Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach, Los Osos, Morro Bay, Atascadero, Nipomo

minershardware.com

@acehardware

facebook.com/Minershardware

Best Used Car Dealer

McCarthy's

777 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 544-1900

[email protected]

mccarthyslo.com

facebook.com/mccarthywholesale

Best New Car Dealer

Sunset Honda

12250 Los Osos Valley Road, SLO

(805) 876-9285

[email protected]

sunsethonda.com

@sunsethonda

facebook.com/sunsethonda

Best RV Dealer

Sky River RV

Paso Robles, Atascadero, Pismo Beach

[email protected]

skyriverrv.com

@skyriverrv

facebook.com/SkyRiverRV

Best Car Wash

Quiky Car Wash

SLO (two locations), Atascadero

(805) 597-8698

[email protected]

quikycarwash.com

@quiky_car_wash

facebook.com/QuikyCarWash

Best Tire Store

The Tire Store

252 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 544-9259

tirestoreslo.com

facebook.com/pages/The-Tire-Store/155138064523441

Best Auto Detailer

Sunset North Car Wash

Arroyo Grande, Paso Robles, SLO

[email protected]

sunsetnorthcarwash.com

@sunsetnorthcarwash

facebook.com/SunsetNorthCarWashAG

Best Flower Shop

Open Air Flowers

1055 Osos St., SLO

(805) 541-1417

[email protected]

openairflowersslo.com

@openairflowers

facebook.com/openairflowersslo

Best Nursery

Miner's Ace Hardware

SLO, Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach, Los Osos, Morro Bay, Atascadero, Nipomo

minershardware.com

@acehardware

facebook.com/Minershardware

Best Place for Landscape Products

Central Coast Landscape Products

445 Prado Road, SLO

(805) 595-3478

[email protected]

cclandscapeproducts.com

facebook.com/centralcoastlandscapeproducts

Best Eyewear Store

Urban Optics

1001 Higuera St., suite E, SLO

(805) 543-5200

[email protected]

urbanoptics.com

@urbanopticsslo

facebook.com/UrbanOptics

Best Jewelry Store

Baxter Moerman

1128 Garden St., SLO

(805) 801-9117

[email protected]

baxtermoerman.com

@baxtermoerman

facebook.com/baxtermoerman

Best Place to Buy a Wedding Ring

Baxter Moerman

1128 Garden St., SLO

(805) 801-9117

[email protected]

baxtermoerman.com

@baxtermoerman

facebook.com/baxtermoerman

Best Bridal Shop

Moondance Bridal

1880 Santa Barbara Ave., suite 130, SLO

(805) 788-0811

[email protected]

moondancebridal.com

@moondancebridal

facebook.com/moondancebridal

click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

THIS SHOE'S FOR YOU At the Best Shoe Store around, shoes aren't just in the name. It's the family-owned business's passion. Go see Shushuan Kurkeyerian at Mike's Shoes, which specializes in fit!

Best Shoe Store

Mike's Shoes

487 Madonna Road, No. 3, SLO

(805) 547-9593

mikesshoessanluisobispo.com

@mikesshoesslo

facebook.com/MikesShoes

Best Men's Clothing Store

Patrick James

641 Higuera St., suite 100, SLO

(805) 549-9593

[email protected]

patrickjames.com

@shoppatrickjames

facebook.com/shoppatrickjames

Best Women's Clothing Store

Wildflower Women & Sandbox Kids

Pismo Beach, SLO, Paso Robles

wildflowerwomenboutique.com

@wildflowerwomenboutique

facebook.com/WildflowerWomenBoutique

Best Children's Clothing Store

EcoBambino

863 Monterey St., SLO

(805) 540-7222

[email protected]

shopecobambino.com

@ecobambino

facebook.com/ecobambino

Best Toy Store

Tom's Toys

682 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 541-2896

tomstoystore.com

facebook.com/slotoms

Best Pet Supply Store

Lemos Feed & Pet Supply

Arroyo Grande, SLO, Atascadero, Paso Robles, Morro Bay, Los Osos, Nipomo

(805) 489-9243

[email protected]

lemospet.com

@lemospet805

facebook.com/lemospet805

Best Smoke Shop

Wild Side Smoke Shop

871 Santa Rosa St., SLO

637 Spring St., Paso Robles

(805) 547-1022

@slowildside

Best Cannabis Dispensary

Megan's Organic Market

280 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 592-1420

[email protected]

megansorganicmarket.com

@sayhighmom

facebook.com/SayHighMOM

Best Cannabis Delivery Service

The Source SLO

Nipomo, Pismo Beach, Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach, Avila Beach, SLO, Los Osos, Morro Bay, Atascadero, Templeton, Paso Robles

(805) 550-5092

[email protected]

thesourceslo.com

facebook.com/TheSourceSLO Δ