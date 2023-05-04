Best of SLO County 2023: Drinks 

The Alchemists' Garden
1144 Pine St., Paso Robles
(805) 369-2444
facebook.com/alchemistsgardenca
The Siren
900 Main St., Morro Bay
(805) 225-1312
Black Sheep Bar & Grill
1117 Chorro St., SLO
(805) 544-7433
Mason Bar & Kitchen
307 E. Branch St., Arroyo Grande
(805) 202-8918
With house-made syrups, fresh-pressed juices, and more than 25 different types of bourbon and whiskey at its disposal, Mason Bar and Kitchen has the sweetest selection of handcrafted cocktails in Arroyo Grande. It's no surprise that New Times readers have crowned the venue as South SLO County's Best Bar eight years in a row. Alongside the popular bar's extensive list of cocktail offerings, customers of the country-chic tavern—with a charming, cozy mason jar-lit atmosphere—can choose from 20 rotating beers on tap, as well as more than a dozen locally produced wines by the glass or bottle.
—Caleb Wiseblood
Marisol at The Cliffs
2757 Shell Beach Road, Pismo Beach
(805) 773-5000
facebook.com/thecliffshotelandspa
Saints Barrel
1021 Higuera St., SLO
(805) 439-1929
Opolo Vineyards
7110 Vineyard Drive, Paso Robles
(805) 238-9593
Edna Valley Vineyard
2585 Biddle Ranch Road, SLO
(805) 544-5855
facebook.com/EdnaValleyVineyard
Laetitia Vineyard & Winery
453 Laetitia Vineyard Drive, Arroyo Grande
(805) 481-1772
SLO Safe Ride
284 Higuera St., suite D, SLO
(805) 620-7233
Central Coast Brewing
6 Higuera St., SLO
1701 Monterey St., SLO
(805) 783-2739
facebook.com/CentralCoastBrewing
Rod & Hammer's SLO Stills
855 Aerovista Place, SLO
(844) 756-7845
SLO Cider Co.
3419 Roberto Court, suite C, SLO
(805) 439-0865
Marisol at The Cliffs
2757 Shell Beach Road, Pismo Beach
(805) 773-5000
facebook.com/thecliffshotelandspa
Ventana Grill
2575 Price St., Pismo Beach
(805) 773-0000
facebook.com/VentanaGrillPismoBeach
Robin Wolf - Highwater
1127 Broad St., suite B, SLO
(805) 439-1259
facebook.com/profile.php?id=100078925542993
McCarthy's Irish Pub
600 Marsh St., SLO
(805) 544-0286
facebook.com/McCarthysIrishPubSLO
Calling a drinking establishment a "dive bar" used to be a pejorative, but these days, even the mobile app Yelp has a dive bar category. Dive bars are celebrated for being unpretentious, comfortable, welcoming. That describes McC's, 'Carts, The Bar to a T. It's the kind of place where the bartenders know the patrons. Often regulars' "usuals" are sitting on the bar before they walk through the front door. Great beer selection on tap, a cornucopia of whiskeys and other spirits, air conditioning in the summer, a patio for the smokers, shuffleboard, cornhole—a place that feels like home. If you want an overpriced craft cocktail, this ain't the joint for you.
—Glen Starkey
Firestone Grill
1001 Higuera St., SLO
(805) 783-1001
Butterfly Grille
1606 Trilogy Parkway, Nipomo
(805) 343-9459
monarchdunes.com/-butterfly-grille
La Esquina Taqueria
1051 Nipomo St., SLO
(805) 439-4289
Sidecar Cocktail Co.
1040 Broad St., SLO
(805) 439-3563
Street Side Ale House
6155 El Camino Real, Atascadero
843 12th St., Paso Robles
(805) 460-6820
facebook.com/streetsidealehouse
Scout Coffee
1130 Garden St., SLO
880 Foothill Blvd., SLO
Cal Poly
(805) 439-2175
Scout Coffee/HoneyCo Coffee Roasters
3468 Sacramento Drive, unit C, SLO
(805) 439-2253
The Secret Garden Organic Herb Shop
740 Higuera St., SLO
(805) 544-4372
VirtJuice
1200 E. Grand Ave., unit 103, Arroyo Grande
(805) 994-7076
Jamba
SLO, Arroyo Grande, Paso Robles, Atascadero
(805) 549-0733