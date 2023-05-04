Best of SLO County 2023: Arts 

click to enlarge

Best Community Event

Downtown SLO Farmers' Market

Best Movie Theater

Palm Theatre

The Palm Theatre pretty much influenced which neighborhood I lived in when I moved to San Luis Obispo. What's not to love? It's solar powered, offers the best buttered $2 popcorn in the county, has a quaint old-school flair, and provides a curious gallery of alternative cinema from around the world. Nothing beats an evening stroll through Downtown SLO to watch a Palm film. I go every other week but became even more of a familiar face in April thanks to the theater screening some of the SLO International Film Festival shows. Support your local independent theater!

—Bulbul Rajagopal

LET IMAGINATION FLY The Academy of Creative Theatre—where kids are rehearsing to perform Peter Pan—is one of the reasons why the SLO Repertory Theatre was voted the Best Theater Group around.

Best Theater Group

SLO Rep

Best Dance Company

CORE Dance

As someone who grew up as a competitive dancer, spending more than 20 hours a week in a studio, I know how important it is to find a place that cares for children on an individual level. CORE Dance Company is invested in its students; the students work hard and teachers help them grow—whether that's their technique or life skills in general. Since opening in 2010, thousands of students have experienced a positive, enriched dance experience in CORE's classrooms. The dance environment is clean, modern, and safe, and the studio offers a small store that sells shoes, leotards, tights, and other accessories. CORE offers programs for a variety of skill and commitment levels—starting from age 2 through adults. CORE can give your dancer the opportunity to perform, make lifelong friends, or try something new.

—Taylor O'Connor

Best DJ

DJ Bob

Best Band

Dante Marsh & The Vibe Setters

Best Live Music Venue

Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Best Place for Karaoke

Bill's Place

Best Place for Trivia

Bang the Drum Brewery

Best Record Shop

Boo Boo Records

Best Bookstore

Phoenix Books

Best Place to Buy a Musical Instrument

Lightning Joe's Guitar Heaven

Best Kids Arts Program

SLO Museum of Art

BEAT GOES ON Music Motive drum instructor Dale Moon helps make it the Best Music School in SLO County.

Best Music School

Music Motive

SLO, Arroyo Grande, Paso Robles

Best Sculptor

Dale Evers

Best Photographer

Andrew Gin

Best Painter

Susan Kounanis

Best Mixed Media Artist

Peg Grady

HAT TRICK The San Luis Obispo Museum of Art is a triple threat! It won Best Kids Art Program, Best Museum, and Best Public Art.

Best Public Art

SLO Museum of Art - Murals

Best Museum

SLO Museum of Art

Best Art Gallery

Studios on the Park

1130 Pine St., Paso Robles

WARM NIGHTS There's nothing quite like a summer evening at Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles. Readers knew what they were doing when they voted it this year's Best Live Music Venue and Best Event Venue.

Best Event Venue

Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Best Event Planner

Anna Fergus - The Cliffs Hotel & Spa

Best Tattoo Shop

Traditional Tattoo

Best Limo Service

Lush Limousine Services

Best Radio Station

KJUG 98.1

Best News Source

KSBY

