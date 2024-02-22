You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment 

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Netflix

FOOD MATTERS Identical twins adopt different diets in an eight-week scientific experiment that examines how diet and lifestyle impact health, in the Netflix documentary miniseries You Are What You Eat.

What's it rated? Not rated

When? 2024

Where's it showing? Netflix

What happens when you take two genetically identical people and track changes to their body on different diets? This new Netflix series follows several sets of twins as they navigate their health journey. One twin sticks to an omnivore diet while the other goes plant-based (aka vegan) over the course of a few months while working with experts and trainers. What effect does this type of lifestyle change really have on the human body and how realistic is it to stick to a plant-based routine?

This four-part series delves into the ever-expanding world of meat alternatives and the people behind some of the biggest brands such as Impossible Foods and Miyoko's Creamery as well as farmers in the heart of the country who are trading their poultry operations for plant-based alternatives, such as mushrooms.

Sometimes media touting plant-based eating can feel out of touch and preachy; A Twin Experiment is a softer look at how small shifts can lead to big health changes. If you're toying with eating more plant-based, this series may be inspire you to kick-start the process. (four approximately 50-min. episodes) Δ