What the Constitution Means to Me blends historical anecdotes with sharp commentary at SLO Rep 

The San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre is slated to open its latest production, What the Constitution Means to Me, on March 29. Performances of the show will run through April 14.

click to enlarge Image Courtesy Of Slo Rep

Written by Heidi Schreck, this Tony- and Pulitzer-nominated play has received critical acclaim for its "insightful exploration of democracy, gender, and the promise of the United States Constitution," according to press materials. It follows its playwright's journey of revisiting her teenage years—specifically when she earned her college tuition by participating in constitutional debate competitions.

"We are thrilled to bring What the Constitution Means to Me to our stage," SLO Rep's Managing Artistic Director Kevin Harris said in press materials. "This play not only offers a compelling theatrical experience but also invites audiences to engage in important conversations about our rights, responsibilities, and the enduring relevance of the Constitution in our lives today."

The show is described as a blend of personal narrative, historical anecdotes, and incisive commentary, and aims to serve as "a timely reminder of civic engagement and the importance of our shared history" while "the nation grapples with pressing questions about democracy, equality, and justice," according to press materials.

The cast of SLO Rep's What the Constitution Means to Me includes Suzy Newman as Heidi, Jamie Collins as a debater, and Mike Mesker as "the Legionnaire." Harris is the show's director, and his creative crew includes scenic designer Dave Linfield and costume designer Barbara Harvey Abbott.

Performances will take place Thursday through Saturday, at 7 p.m. each evening. SLO Rep will also host matinee performances on Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Call (805) 786-2440 or visit slorep.org for tickets and more info on What the Constitution Means to Me. SLO Rep is located at 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. Δ