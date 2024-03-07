Chuck Jennings leads free photo demo at Art Center Morro Bay 

[{ "name": "Ad - Medium Rectangle CC01 - 300x250", "id": "AdMediumRectangleCC01300x250", "class": "inlineCenter", "insertPoint": "8", "component": "2963441", "requiredCountToDisplay": "12" },{ "name": "Ad - Medium Rectangle LC01 - 300x250", "id": "AdMediumRectangleCC01300x250", "class": "inlineCenter", "insertPoint": "18", "component": "2963441", "requiredCountToDisplay": "22" },{ "name": "Ad - Medium Rectangle LC09 - 300x250", "id": "AdMediumRectangleLC09300x250", "class": "inlineCenter", "insertPoint": "28", "component": "3252660", "requiredCountToDisplay": "32" }]
Art Center Morro Bay hosts a photography demonstration with prolific photographer Chuck Jennings on March 11, from 3 to 5 p.m. Known locally for his portraits and event photography, Jennings will discuss his technique and personal journey as a professional photographer during the event.
Admission to the demo is free. Call (805) 772-2504 or visit artcentermorrobay.org for more info. Art Center Morro Bay is located at 835 Main St. Δ