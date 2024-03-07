Chuck Jennings leads free photo demo at Art Center Morro Bay 

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Art Center Morro Bay

Art Center Morro Bay hosts a photography demonstration with prolific photographer Chuck Jennings on March 11, from 3 to 5 p.m. Known locally for his portraits and event photography, Jennings will discuss his technique and personal journey as a professional photographer during the event.

Admission to the demo is free. Call (805) 772-2504 or visit artcentermorrobay.org for more info. Art Center Morro Bay is located at 835 Main St. Δ