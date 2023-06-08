Trilogy Art Group holds new multi-artist exhibit at Nipomo Library 

The Nipomo Library is currently showcasing a collection of paintings and other media by various members of the Trilogy Art Group. The exhibition debuted in early June and is scheduled to remain on display through the end of the month.

click to enlarge Courtesy Image By Fred Ventura

On Saturday, June 10, the library will celebrate the new exhibit with a special reception, which will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet some of the show's featured artists and "gain insights into their artistic process," according to press materials.

Digital painter Fred Ventura is one of the artists who participated in the exhibit. Four of Ventura's digital artworks are featured in the show, including Evening Crow (pictured)—a digital painting of a crow perched on a tree stump against a starry background.

In press materials, Ventura described the project as his attempt to capture "the essence of a crow" and exude "an otherworldly presence" with an eerie quality.

"My goal was to captivate viewers with the crow's mysterious aura," Ventura said in press materials. "I tried to invoke a sense of wonder and curiosity. The scene is set at dusk, and the stars are just beginning to appear."

To find out more about the Nipomo Library's latest group art exhibit and other programs organized by the Trilogy Art Group, contact Maryse Bergeron by emailing [email protected]. The Nipomo Library is located at 918 W. Tefft St., Nipomo. Δ