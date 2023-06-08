Got a News Tip?
June 08, 2023 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Paso Robles Youth Arts Center hosts Summer Voice Camp 

Professional voice teacher and multi-instrumentalist Robyn Saxer will lead an upcoming weeklong workshop series at the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center. Enrollment is now open for the Summer Voice Camp, which will run between Monday, June 12, and Friday, June 16, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day.

click to enlarge IMAGE COURTESY OF THE PASO ROBLES YOUTH ARTS CENTER
  • Image Courtesy Of The Paso Robles Youth Arts Center

Young singers—from ages 8 to 18—of all experience levels are invited to participate in the series. The camp enrollment fee is $150 per student. The program will include singing exercises, games, master classes, and more.

During the last day of camp, the students enrolled in the program will showcase their talents at a live showcase event, which will include solo, duet, and group performances.

For registration details and additional info, call (805) 238-5825 or visit pryoutharts.org. The Paso Robles Youth Arts Center is located at 3201 Spring St., Paso Robles. Δ

