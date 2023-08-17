Touring comedian Ryan Stout headlines upcoming SLOFunny Comedy show 

The Savory Palette in Morro Bay hosts SLOFunny Comedy on Saturday, Aug. 26, at 6:30 and 9 p.m. The early show is described as "rated light R" in press materials, while the late show is "rated very R," while both are listed as including strong language and adult content.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Slofunny Comedy

Both shows also include a lineup of five comedians, including headliner Ryan Stout, a touring comedian known for his appearances on Conan, Live at Gotham, and other television shows. He's also been heard on various comedy podcasts, including WTF with Marc Maron, Your Mom's House, and Doug Loves Movies.

Other featured comedians in the lineup include Dave Carter, Kym Kral, Jeremiah Nation, and the event's host, Jon Huck. Tickets to the show are available in advance at my805tix.com. Guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend.

To find out more about SLOFunny Comedy and its other scheduled events at various locations across the Central Coast, visit facebook.com/slofunny. The Savory Palette is located at 601 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. Δ