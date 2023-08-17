DANA Adobe and Cultural Center hosts talk with local researcher 

As part of its Sunday Speaker series, the DANA Adobe and Cultural Center in Nipomo is hosting a talk with local researcher and librarian Colleen Beck on Sunday, Aug. 20, from 1 to 2 p.m.

The title of the talk is Who Counted as Family: What Godparenting Meant for the Danas. Beck will present her research on the history of the Adobe's founders, William Goodwin Dana and Maria Josefa Carrillo Dana, and their godchildren.

Admission to the program is free for DANA Adobe members, $8 for nonmembers, $3 for ages 6 through 7, and free for children under age 5. To find out more about Beck's presentation and other talks scheduled for the DANA Adobe's Sunday Speaker series, call (805) 929-5679 or visit danaadobe.org.

Other upcoming events at the venue include a Sunday Speaker talk: The Voyages of William Goodwin Dana, with guest speaker Jim Corridan on Sunday, Sept. 17; and the nonprofit's Heritage Day celebration on Saturday, Sept. 30.

The DANA Adobe and Cultural Center, regularly open Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., is located at 671 S. Oakglen Ave., Nipomo. Tours of the Adobe are offered by appointment only. The Adobe is a registered historical site and is considered the oldest home in SLO County. Δ