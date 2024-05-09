Legendary R&B and gospel powerhouse Mavis Staples plays the Fremont Theater on May 11 

Mavis Staples is among the great powerhouse female vocalists of R&B and gospel, up there with Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Mahalia Jackson, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Odetta, and Bettye LaVette. She's literally a living legend, the last surviving member of the groundbreaking family band The Staple Singers, a three-time Grammy Award winner who during her long and illustrious career collaborated with everyone from Prince, Ry Cooder, and David Byrne.

FINE LINE Mavis Staples has one foot in gospel and the other in R&B, and a voice straight from heaven. See her on May 11, in the Fremont Theater.

Now 84, she remains a phenomenal talent renowned not only for her music but also her civil rights activism and the melding of both with iconic songs such as "Long Walk to D.C." and "When Will We Be Paid?" You can see her live and in person this Saturday, May 11, in the Fremont Theater (8 p.m.; all ages; $39.60 to $99.50 at prekindle.com).

Also at the Fremont, see English post punk and new wave rockers The Psychedelic Furs on Wednesday, May 15 (8 p.m.; all ages; $49.50 at prekindle.com), with special guests John Doe and Exene of X.

Catch Canadian indie pop act Tegan and Sara on Thursday, May 16 (8 p.m.; all ages; $43.50 at prekindle.com), with special guest Devan opening.

And if you want to get your dance on, Club Saltburn spins indie Y2K dance music on Friday, May 10 (8 p.m.; all ages; $14 at prekindle.com).

Numbskull and Good Medicine

BUBBLES Good Medicine, Numbskull, and KCBX present one-of-a-kind singer-songwriter Steve Poltz on May 15, at Castoro Cellars.

Don't forget, country singer-songwriter Wade Bowen plays The Siren on Thursday, May 9 (7 p.m.; 21-and-older; $23 at goodmedicinepresents.com), with Joe & Martina opening.

Good Medicine, Numbskull, and KCBX also present Steve Poltz on Wednesday, May 15, at Castoro Cellars (6 p.m.; all ages; $25 at goodmedicinepresents.com), with Derek Senn opening. Poltz is an amazing entertainer—a mischievous raconteur, relentlessly creative songwriter, and human open to the whims of the universe.

When recording his new album, Stardust & Satellites (2022), he explained in press materials how its single, "Can O' Pop" came to be: "Jano from The Wood Brothers was leaving the studio, and I asked him to give me a beat, and I told him I'd write a song with the beat he gave me," Steve recalled.

The result was an exuberant, syncopated groove animated by the lyric "I want to feel the fizzy rhythm with you." Poltz is a true original.

"Hey, everyone loves a can of pop."

The Siren

Natural Bridge plays an afternoon concert on Saturday, May 11 (2 to 5 p.m.; 21-and-older; free), playing power rock, soul, blues, pop, and country. "Our choice of music is a variety of the most popular, enjoyable songs of many eras and genres," the band said.

The Purple Ones (An Insatiable Tribute to Prince) returns on Saturday, May 11 (8 p.m.; 21-and-older; $22 at tixr.com), to supply your Prince fix. This is a big band, with 11 or 12 players and a complete horn section, that "delivers their own spin on Prince's (and other Prince related artists such as The Revolution, The New Power Generation, Sheila E., Morris Day & The Time and the general Minneapolis Sound) music live onstage," according to the band.

GET WEIRD Conceived in Morro Bay, The Surface Walkers—a Sci-fi Rock Opera comes to The Siren on May 16.

Ready for something odd and original? Check out The Surface Walkers—a Sci-Fi Rock Opera on Thursday, May 16 (7 p.m.; 21-and-older; $12 at tixr.com). "We're here to spice up your day with something weird, wild, and totally different!" Ben and Becca from The Surface Walkers wrote. "The Surface Walkers is a brand-new science fiction rock musical written and created right here in Morro Bay. It's an epic journey like nothing you've ever seen! A psychedelic rock theatrical experience, a time warp into the future ... where we dare you to discover a deeper connection with music, yourself, your fellow humans, and the planet."

COSMIC Swiss instrumental sextet L'Eclair plays a SLO Brew Live and (((folkYEAH!))) show on May 16, in Rod and Hammer Rock.

SLO Brew Live at Rod and Hammer Rock

SLO Brew Live and (((folkYEAH!))) present L'Eclair with Omar Velasco on Thursday, May 16 (doors at 7 p.m.; 18-and-older; $22 at ticketweb.com). L'Eclair is a cosmic instrumental sextet from Geneva, Switzerland. Expect "relentless grooves, classic tones, and silky-smooth melodies," according to their bio.

Cal Poly Arts

Opera San Luis Obispo presents Disney's Beauty and the Beast: The Musical at Cal Poly's Performing Arts Center on Saturday, May 11 (2 and 7 p.m.) and Sunday, May 12 (2 p.m.) (all ages; $30 to $87 at pacslo.org). Expect spectacular sets and costumes, ballet, chorus, and OperaSLO's live orchestra.

"Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature, the stage adaptation includes all of the wonderful songs written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Mr. Menken and Tim Rice," Opera SLO explained. "The original Broadway production ran for over 13 years and was nominated for nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical."

Parkfield Bluegrass Festival

Don't forget the 24th Annual Parkfield Bluegrass Festival starts Thursday, May 9, and runs through Sunday, May 12, and this year they have 13 terrific acts lined-up (visit parkfieldbluegrass.org for a schedule and my805tix.com for tickets). Acts include Mr. Sun, Edgar Loudermilk Band, The Clements Brothers, Never Come Down, Mountain Highway, Crying Uncle Bluegrass Band, Alum Ridge Boys, Stillhouse Junkies, SLO County Stumblers, Amber Cross, and more.

COWBOY UP Cal Poly grad and Nashville singer-songwriter Derek James plays on May 9, in SLO's McLintock's; May 10, in the Shell Beach McLintock's; May 11, in Avila's PierFront Wine & Brew; and May 12, in SLO's Claiborne & Churchill Winery.

Coastal Country returns

Country singer-songwriter and Cal Poly alum Derek James returns to the area for four shows this week. After graduation, he moved to Nashville to pursue his music career, where he introduced Music City to his patented "Coastal Country" sound.

"Things have been going well in Nashville," James said. "I've recently landed a handful of indie cuts, was a part of my first sold out show at The Listening Room, and was selected as a finalist in the American Songwriter Song Contest. Been gigging a lot, recording new music, and had a new single come out April 26."

See and hear his catchy new single "California Rays" on YouTube and see him live on Thursday, May 9, in SLO's McLintock's (6 to 8:30 p.m.); Friday, May 10, in the Shell Beach McLintock's (6 to 8:30 p.m.); Saturday, May 11, in Avila's PierFront Wine & Brew (3 to 6 p.m.); and Sunday, May 12, in SLO's Claiborne & Churchill Winery (1 to 4 p.m.). All shows are free.

More music ...

Pianist and music Professor Emeritus W. Terrence Spiller will give his final Beethoven sonata cycle recital on Friday, May 10, in the Pavilion of the Performing Arts Center (7:30 p.m.; all ages; $20 general and $10 for students at the Cal Poly Ticket Office or by calling 805-756-4849). Two sonatas will bookend he program: the massive Sonata No. 4 in E-flat Major, Op. 7, and the joyously majestic "Waldstein" sonata, No. 21 in C Major, Op. 53. Between these will be two smaller works: the compact and joyous Sonata No. 22 in F Major, Op. 54, and the lyrical No. 13 in E-flat Major, Op. 27, No. 1.

The Cliffnotes return to Puffers of Pismo on Saturday, May 11, bringing their New Orleans style boogie blues to the wine-centric bistro (7 to 10 p.m.; free). According to bandleader Cliff "Crawdaddy" Stepp, you can expect "great times and fine wines with dance music and dad jokes by The Cliffnotes."

Continuing their 40th anniversary concert series, the SLO County Jazz Federation presents the Sam Hirsh Quartet featuring Ralph Moore on Saturday, May 11, in SLO's Mt. Carmel Lutheran Church (7:30 p.m.; all ages; $30 general, $20 for Jazz Fed members, and $10 for students art my805tix.com).

"Sam Hirsh has been a highly regarded pianist, composer, and educator in Los Angeles for decades, playing with some of the top names in jazz," the Jazz Fed announced. "Ralph Moore is a legendary saxophonist, playing in the bands of Horace Silver, Dizzy Gillespie, Cedar Walton, and Freddie Hubbard among many others."

Santa Cruz-based singer-songwriter Joe Kaplow will play a house concert this Saturday, May 11, at Rainbow Creek Ranch. It's all very hush-hush, but if you're interested, contact Kaplow at [email protected] for show time and directions to the ranch. He's been touring in support of his new album, Posh Poodle Krystal and Toe, which will be released on May 17, on Fluff and Gravy Records. He's got a bit of a Neil Young vibe.

THIS ONE'S FOR THE MOMS Pacific Breeze Concerts presents The Damon Castillo Band playing its annual Mother's Day concert at Dinosaur Caves in Shell Beach on May 12.

Pacific Breeze Concerts presents The Damon Castillo Band playing their annual Mother's Day concert at Dinosaur Caves in Shell Beach on Sunday, May 12 (1 to 4 p.m.; all ages; free). Castillo's jazzy pop, R&B, and funk will get you dancing.

"We can't wait to celebrate Mother's Day 2024 with you all in Pismo Beach," Castillo said. "Lots of music, laughs, food, drinks, family, and friends in a singularly beautiful spot here on the coast. Oh, and it's free, with fun stuff for the kids to do. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets, and picnics and let's celebrate!"

Cottonwood Canyon Winery (3940 Dominion Road, Santa Maria) hosts a Mother's Day Reggae Fest featuring Ras Danny & the Reggae All Stars on Sunday, May 12 (doors at noon, entertainment from 1 to 5 p.m.; $15 presale at my805tix.com or $25 day of show), with performances by SoulFyah and an all-star tribal and fusion belly dance show.

The SLO County Trumpet Alliance plays a Mother's Day concert this Sunday, May 12, at Cuesta College's Performing Arts Center (2 p.m.; all ages; $15 general or $10 students at tickets.cuesta.edu). The concert also features the Tetrasonic Saxophone Quartet.

John Wessel album drop

Inveterate bar band warrior John Wessel will release his new Rhombus Records album, It Was Magical When We First Met, on Mother's Day, and over the next couple months, he'll have weekly shows with his band Shameless every Thursday in May and June including Thursday, May 16, 23, and 30, and June 6, 13, 20, and 27, at Fin's Seafood.

Wessel—a multi-instrumentalist (voice, wind instruments, and keyboards)—creates originals inspired by his lifelong love of classic '60s and '70s rock. He also recently released a new single not included on the album, "Time Won't Let Me," which was written by his cousin Sonny Geraci and released in 1966 by Sonny's band The Outsiders.

"His brother Michael Geraci played the saxophone [on the original recording]," Wessel explained. "I bought the saxophone that was on that record off of my cousin four years ago, so I used the original baritone saxophone."

Cool connection!

Volunteer to work the Live Oak Music Festival

Want to go to the Live Oak Music Festival but you're short on funds? Volunteers exchange work at the festival for a full festival pass. You could help provide security, be a site crew member driving shuttles and keeping the site clean, work the Children's Area, be an Acorn Roll monitor, work catering services, and more. Visit liveoakfest.org and click on the volunteer tab under the Join Us dropdown menu.

This year's headliners include bluegrass legend Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway on Friday, June 14, classic ska revivalists The English Beat on Saturday, June 15, and folk heroes John Craigie with the Coffis Brothers on Sunday, June 16. Plus, a ton of other acts. Visit the website for the whole schedule and tickets for this annual fundraising event. Δ

