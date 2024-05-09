Halcyon program highlights filmmaker and author Vladan Mijatovic Zivojnov 

The Temple of the People in Halcyon is hosting a two-day program with documentary filmmaker and photojournalist Vladan Mijatovic Zivojnov, who will speak about his latest book, Into the Heart of Gold. The book documents Zivojnov's pilgrimage to meet with the Dalai Lama of Tibet.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of The Temple Of The People

On Saturday, May 18, Zivojnov will read an excerpt from the book and present a soundtrack of chants he recorded during pilgrimages to Bodhgaya and the Himalayas, at the Temple's University Center Gallery, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Later that day, the Temple will screen a segment of Zivojnov's documentary, Tibetan Trinity: Life, Death, Time, at Hiawatha Lodge, from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

The documentary's third and final chapter, "Time," will be screened. According to press materials, Zivojnov received special permission to film at the Dalai Lama's Kalachakra for the World Peace event—two weeks of Buddhist teachings at Mt. Kinnaur Kailash—for the documentary. A Q-and-A with Zivojnov will follow the screening.

On Sunday, May 19, Zivojnov will speak during the Temple's regular Sunday Service at the Blue Star Memorial Temple, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. He'll share his experiences and insights "as a pilgrim, wanderer, and student of His Holiness the XVI Dalai Lama," according to press materials.

Later that evening, the Temple will host a pre-meditation gathering in the University Center Gallery, from 6:30 to 6:55 p.m., followed by a one-hour meditation in the Blue Star Memorial Temple, from 7 to 8 p.m. Tibetan Buddhist chants, recorded by Zivojnov, will accompany the meditation. Floor sitters are asked to bring their own meditation cushions to the event.

Admission to each event in the series is free. Goodwill offerings will be accepted. To find out more about the upcoming program and other programs hosted by the Temple of the People, call (805) 489-2822 or visit templeofthepeople.org. Δ