THE BOMBERS A motorcycle gang led by Raven Shaddock (Willem Defoe, center) kidnaps a rock singer, setting off a citywide battle, in the 1984 flick Streets of Fire, screening at the Palm Theatre of San Luis Obispo.

What's it rated? PG

When? 1984

Where's it showing? The Palm Theatre of San Luis Obispo on May 10 (4:15 and 7 p.m.)

Director and co-writer Walter Hill (The Warriors, 48 Hrs., Johnny Handsome) helms this neo-noir "rock & roll fable," a furious motorcycle musical set in a dystopian '50s-esque retro future that exists in a gritty nighttime city populated by leather-clad street gangs, corrupt cops, and rock music fans bedecked in '80s attire.

At the top of the musical mountain is rock singer Ellen Aim (Diane Lane), who becomes the kidnapping target for Raven Shaddock (Willem Defoe) and his gang of motorcycle thugs, The Bombers. Ellen's old flame, ex-soldier Tom Cody (Michael Paré), just happens to be cruising through town, so Ellen's manager, Billy Fish (Rick Moranis), hires Cody to rescue her. With his tough female accomplice, McCoy (Amy Madigan), Cody sets about this classic good vs. evil battle.

With some atmospheric background music by Ry Cooder, a musical performance by The Blasters, and Ellen's singing voice created by combining Laurie Sargent of Face to Face and Holly Sherwood, the film boasts a terrific soundtrack. Upon its release, it got mixed reviews and bombed at the box office, earning just $8 million on a $14.5 million budget, but it went on to rightfully gain cult classic status. This film drips with cool. (93 min.) Δ