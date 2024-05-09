Got a News Tip?
May 09, 2024 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Morro Bay Senior Center hosts art exhibit at Buttercup Bakery and Cafe 

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF PAT WATSON
  • Photo Courtesy Of Pat Watson

Watercolor paintings and drawings from participants of art classes at the Morro Bay Senior Center are currently on display at Buttercup Bakery and Cafe, as part of a new exhibition. The showcase opened in early May and is scheduled to remain up through Saturday, June 1.

For more info on the exhibit and the Morro Bay Senior Center, visit morrobayseniors.org. Buttercup Bakery and Cafe is located at 430 Morro Bay Blvd., Morro Bay. Δ

